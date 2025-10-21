Demand for Air Transport Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $1369.7 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Air Transport Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Air Transport Market Be By 2025?

The size of the air transportation market has seen a robust increase recently. It is projected to rise from $986.21 billion in 2024 to $1049.48 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. Factors that contributed to this growth in the past include economic expansion, globalization, tourism, recreational travel, and enhanced connectivity and accessibility.

In the coming years, the air transport market size is projected to experience substantial expansion, escalating to $1369.7 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This surge during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as emerging markets, global commerce and e-commerce, city development, aircraft efficiency and sustainability, as well as connectivity and network expansion. The significant trends anticipated during this period include sustainable aviation, digital transformation, air cargo and e-commerce, plus ultra-long-haul flights.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Air Transport Market Landscape?

The growth of the air transport market is predicted to be catalyzed by the emergence of e-commerce and online shopping. Electronic commerce, or e-commerce, is the act of buying and selling products and services through the Internet or other digital communication channels. Air transport supports e-commerce by guaranteeing prompt and efficient product delivery, broadening the consumer base for online retailers, and minimizing delivery durations for consumers, thereby enhancing ease and satisfaction. For example, the US Census Bureau, an American government department, in August 2024 stated that U.S. e-commerce retail sales for the second quarter of 2024 amounted to $282.3 billion, marking a rise of 5.3 percent (±0.7) from the first quarter of 2023. As a result, the surge in e-commerce and online shopping is propelling the air transport market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Air Transport Market?

Major players in the Air Transport include:

• The Emirates Group

• China Airlines Ltd.

• American Airlines Group Inc.

• Delta Air Lines Inc.

• United Airlines Inc.

• China Southern Airlines

• Qatar Airways Company Q.C.S.C

• Air France–KLM SA

• Deutsche Lufthansa AG

• FedEx Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Air Transport Market?

Leading firms in the air transport sector are prioritizing the creation of technologically superior solutions such as NextGen eVTOL aircraft to cater to the evolving urban air mobility market. NextGen eVTOL planes are top-tier, electrically-operated vehicles envisioned for urban air transit, enabling vertical departures and arrivals in restricted spaces, while also providing effective, environmentally friendly city transportation alternatives. For example, in March 2024, the Netherlands-based aerospace company, Airbus SE, introduced the CityAirbus NextGen, an entirely electric eVTOL prototype, signifying a notable progression in urban air transportation. With a wingspan of around 12 meters, a two-ton weight class, and an 80-kilometer flight range, the CityAirbus is intended to transport one pilot and three passengers at a speed of 120 kilometers per hour. The CityAirbus NextGen boasts of fixed wings, a V-shaped tail, and eight electrically-powered propellers in a distributed propulsion mechanism for improved efficiency and safety.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Air Transport Market

The air transportmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Passenger Air Transport, Chartered Air Transport, Air Cargo Services

2) By Distance: Long-Distance, Short-Distance

3) By End-Use: Private, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Passenger Air Transport: Domestic Passenger Air Transport, International Passenger Air Transport, Low-Cost Carrier (LCC) Air Transport, Full-Service Carrier (FSC) Air Transport

2) By Chartered Air Transport: Private Charter Flights, Business Charter Flights, Air Ambulance Services

3) By Air Cargo Services: Express Air Cargo, Freight Forwarding Services, Air Freight Services, Cold Chain Logistics

Air Transport Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the air transport market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, closely followed by North America. The air transport market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

