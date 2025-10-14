SLOVENIA, October 14 - The Congress of Economic Democracy is the central event of the Institute for Economic Democracy, dedicated to discussions on advanced models of business organisation.

One of the main topics was the proposed bill on worker ownership cooperatives. This would represent a major civilisational shift in Slovenia, Prime Minister Golob said in his address. He is convinced that this is a bill that will endure as one of the foundations of a healthy economy.

“This represents a major civilisational shift in Slovenia and we can only regret that we didn’t have it ten or fifteen years ago – during the time when we were hit by the biggest economic crisis and when companies were relying on management buyouts, trying to transfer ownership to individuals using large financial leverage,” said the Prime Minister.

He added that this bill is a solution based on social dialogue, making it more sustainable, more lasting and likely to withstand ideological changes in government. “I believe this bill should outlive all governments and remain one of the cornerstones of a healthy Slovenian economy,” said Prime Minister Golob. “A healthy economy is precisely what will continue to make this country successful,” he emphasised.

The Prime Minister expressed optimism that the bill will come to life in its proposed form and that employees will recognise the benefits it brings them. “A sense of belonging in the company is key to motivation, and in many places, we lack this sense of belonging for various reasons,” said the Prime Minister. He added that he also believes companies will recognise the advantages of this bill.