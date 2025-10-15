Prime Minister Golob: "Today's government visit to Pomurje is an opportunity to see the projects we are carrying out for the people."

SLOVENIA, October 15 - The Pomurje region, known for its multicultural character and strong agricultural and food-processing traditions, has valuable natural assets for sustainable tourism and geothermal energy. However, it faces challenges of economic restructuring, demographic trends and the need for better transport links with central Slovenia.

After the Government session, Prime Minister Golob took a walk through Trejzino senje, a traditional fair in Murska Sobota where local artisans and craftspeople present their products.

This was followed by a meeting with the management and staff of Murska Sobota General Hospital. During the visit, the Prime Minister unveiled the foundation stone and visited the site where the construction of a new catheterisation laboratory has begun. The new laboratory will enable less invasive procedures for patients and improve the quality of life of patients in the Pomurje region.

"Given the cardiovascular health indicators in this area, it is extremely important that we respond to people's needs and invest in activities that will improve these results. At the Ministry of Health, we always start from the needs of the people. Our aim is to provide each region and area with what it needs most to improve public health, treatment outcomes and quality of life," said Minister of Health Dr Valentina Prevolnik Rupel. She added that a great deal has already been achieved at Murska Sobota General Hospital. “Several investment projects are still ongoing. Procurement procedures for various items of medical equipment are underway, and I am pleased to see that all the investments are progressing well, as they are of great importance for this region."

In a press statement, the Prime Minister said that today's visit and government session in Pomurje provided an opportunity to see first-hand the projects that the government has launched and is carrying out for the benefit of the people. The Prime Minister will then visit the construction site of public rental housing in Lendava, as well as the Lek/Sandoz investment in the same town, which marked the start of the company’s investment cycle in Slovenia and will expand across almost the whole country. The Prime Minister will also meet with local business representatives and mayors from the region.

“Our first stop today is here at Murska Sobota General Hospital, because healthcare remains, and will continue to be, a priority for this government," the Prime Minister said. Following discussions last year, when the areas in which the region was lagging were identified, the government and the hospital’s management decided to accelerate preparations for the catheterisation laboratory. Cardiovascular diseases remain one of the region’s most pressing health concerns. "I believe this project will make a real difference to people’s lives. It will help them live better and access specialist care more quickly," he said.

"I am very pleased that the investments in the hospital, as well as those in housing and the regional economy, are progressing extremely well. By the end, we will be able to clearly demonstrate that major, challenging projects can be delivered – and that they are being carried out for the benefit of the people," said Prime Minister Golob. He stressed that these projects were launched and will be completed during the current term.

The Prime Minister also said today in a statement that the Government had discussed key infrastructure and road connection issues. He announced that at tomorrow's regular government session, the Government would consider a special law introducing a Christmas bonus. "There will be a Christmas bonus. I would have liked to see more dialogue on this, which is why I have invited representatives of Slovenian businesses to join me later in Lendava. There will be enough time to coordinate the various proposals, but the Government remains determined to move forward," he said.

On the subject of the Christmas bonus, the Prime Minister reiterated that the greatest asset of any company is its motivated and satisfied employees. "It is the employees who generate a company’s income. They earn it through their work, and I will continue to stand by that. I have always believed this – even when I was a company director – and I continue to stand by it. It is the employees who create value for their companies," he said. He added that the draft law would be submitted to the National Assembly later this month. "Tomorrow it will have its first reading in the Government. Anyone who wishes to receive it can do so. Anyone who decides to forgo it, that is their choice," he said.

In his press statement, the Prime Minister also commented on motorway vignettes. "After a long time, DARS, together with the Ministry of Infrastructure, has undertaken the much-needed renovation and repair of Slovenia’s entire motorway network, which has not been an easy process," he said. He added that these investments had affected all road users and that the Government had listened to the public’s concerns. "Some measures simply need to be implemented, even if they are unpopular. These works on the motorway network will continue in the coming months. That is why I welcome the joint proposal by DARS and the ministry to extend the validity of vignettes in light of all these ongoing investments," the Prime Minister explained.

Prime Minister Golob also met with representatives of the local economy at a working lunch, which provided an opportunity to discuss opportunities and deeper cooperation between the government and the agricultural sector, with the aim of strengthening national self-sufficiency, which in turn strengthens Slovenia's resilience and security. As the Prime Minister noted, food production has become a strategic sector.

