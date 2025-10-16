Allison Markova Named Director of Technology Transfer & Innovation Partnerships at the URI Research Foundation

Allison Markova Joins URIRF as Director of Technology Transfer & Innovation Partnerships

Her appointment reflects the Research Foundation’s growing momentum in building a robust innovation ecosystem at URI and beyond.

KINGSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Rhode Island Research Foundation (URIRF) has appointed Allison Markova as its new Director of Technology Transfer & Innovation Partnerships. In this role, she will work closely with URIRF and University of Rhode Island (URI) leadership to strengthen technology transfer practices, expand commercialization pathways, and help connect URI discoveries with partners across academia, industry, and government.

Markova joins an effort already gaining strong momentum under the leadership of URIRF Chief Business Development Officer Pete Rumsey, whose vision has laid the foundation for a modern, integrated innovation strategy. She will help advance intellectual property (IP) and licensing programs and support initiatives such as RISE-UP, sponsored by the Office of Naval Research - a tri-state collaboration with Alaska and Hawai‘i focused on building resilient, innovation-driven economies in ocean, climate, and blue-tech sectors.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Allison to the team,” said Pete Rumsey, Chief Business Development Officer at URIRF. “Her depth of experience and strategic approach to innovation and tech transfer come at a pivotal moment for us. We’re now in a strong position to scale our programs, grow our partnerships, and accelerate the impact of URI discoveries across sectors and regions.”

Markova brings more than a decade of experience at the intersection of ocean innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology transfer. She previously served as Director of Technology Transfer at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, where she strengthened institutional capacity to bring technologies to market and advanced innovation in ocean, climate, and blue-economy sectors. She draws on a creative, cross-disciplinary background in environmental science and marketing, coupled with expertise in intellectual property management, licensing, ecosystem design, and impact storytelling. Her approach reflects a deep understanding of how to build the systems and partnerships that move research from discovery to real-world impact.

“I’m grateful to be joining URIRF at such an exciting time,” Markova said. “URI’s research community is full of ideas with the potential to make a real difference. Thanks to the strong foundation built by Pete and the team, there’s already incredible momentum - and I’m eager to help build on it, supporting our inventors and partners as they bring their ideas into the world.”

Beyond her work in technology transfer, Markova is also an environmental photographer and storyteller, blending creativity and science to illuminate how ideas connect science with society. She views technology transfer as part of that same continuum - a way to transform research into solutions that serve people and the planet.

Markova’s appointment comes at a time of rapid growth for the URI Research Foundation, which is expanding its role as a catalyst for research-driven innovation across the state. Under Rumsey’s leadership, URIRF has launched new programs to support faculty and student innovators, strengthened partnerships with investors and industry, and positioned URI as a central hub in Rhode Island’s innovation ecosystem. Through initiatives like RISE-UP and the inaugural Tech Showcase, URIRF is establishing the infrastructure and networks that help discoveries evolve into ventures, partnerships, and solutions that create lasting value.

