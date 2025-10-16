Petropolis Wins STL Magazine’s A-List Award for Best Pet Groomer of 2025

Petropolis wins the A-List Award for Best Pet Groomer in St. Louis.

CHESTERFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Petropolis, a pet boarding facility serving St. Louis pet owners, has won another A-List Award: The Best Pet Groomer award. The A-List Awards are hosted by STL Magazine and voted on by St. Louis residents. This is Petropolis’ second A-List Award in a row. Petropolis first opened in Chesterfield with the goal of creating a pit stop for all things pet care: dog boarding, cat boarding, dog daycare, dog training, and dog grooming. When offering so many services in one place, it’s not surprising that Petropolis has either won or been a finalist in multiple pet categories.While locals voted Petropolis the Best Dog Groomer in St. Louis, they were also a finalist in the Best Pet Boarding and Daycare category. In 2024, the reverse happened. Petropolis won the Best Dog Boarding and Dog Daycare Award and was a finalist in the Best Pet Groomer category (they also were finalists in the Best Pet Store and Best Pet Trainer categories)."These awards are proof of our dedication to providing high quality services to St. Louisans and their pets,” said Michael Schifano, owner of Petropolis. "We’re grateful to everyone who voted for us."As of 2025, 94 million households in the United States own a pet . That’s millions of pet families every year that need to care for their animals. Businesses like Petropolis that service all of a pet’s needs under one roof are streamlining access to care for pet owners everywhere, not just in St. Louis.BOILERPLATEAbout Petropolis: Petropolis is a pet boarding facility with locations in Chesterfield and St. Charles; both locations have a 5-star rating and 2,000 reviews combined. Their services consist of dog boarding, cat boarding, dog grooming, dog training, and dog daycare. Founded in 1988, Petropolis serves pet owners in the greater St. Louis area.

