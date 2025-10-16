University of Delaware’s Cooperative Extension’s new online Fact Sheet assists agriculture, aquaculture communities

Anyone from beginning farmers and aquaculture growers to longtime agriculture or aquaculture leaders can find topics of interest, key tips for project management and a wealth of general agricultural/aquacultural and business information at the University of Delaware’s Cooperative Extension’s new online Fact Sheet.

Found at https://www.udel.edu/academics/colleges/canr/cooperative-extension/fact-sheets/on-farm-business-planning-existing-resources/, the webpage offers guidance, helpful links and more for everyone in the agriculture and aquaculture communities.

Launched with input from the Delaware Department of Agriculture, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, the Delaware Farm Bureau and the USDA Farm Service Agency the page includes information and links to the following topics:

Programs for Prospective and Beginning Farmers (including links to:) Delaware State University Extension Chesapeake Agriculture Innovation Center University of Delaware Beginning Farm Program Horizon Farm Credit U.S. Department of Agriculture University of Maryland Extension

(including links to:) Business Accelerator and Diversification Programs for Existing Farmers (including links to:) Horizon Farm Credit Chesapeake Agriculture Innovation Center University of Maryland Extension

(including links to:) Other Helpful Resources (including links to:) University of Delaware Extension Chesapeake Agriculture Innovation Center Delaware Farm Bureau Delaware Department of Agriculture U.S. Department of Agriculture Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Farm Aid/Cultivemos Resources and Webinars

(including links to:)

The Fact Sheet targets new farmers and shellfish aquaculture growers with information on building their businesses and careers and links for resources to assist them in their field, including on DNREC’s Shellfish Aquaculture webpage.