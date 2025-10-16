Contracts 365 Russ Edelman Speaks at Community Summit on Contract Lifecycle Management Advances & Microsoft Integration

Contracts 365

Two Sessions to Showcase How Organizations Can Transform Sales-to-Contracting and CRM Integration with the Power of Contracts 365

NEWBURYPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contracts 365 , the leading provider of Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) software purpose-built for Microsoft 365 customers, today announced that CEO Russ Edelman will present two sessions at the upcoming Dynamics Communities Summit NA, taking place October 19–23, 2025, in Orlando, Florida. Edelman’s sessions will demonstrate how organizations can unify contract and customer management processes within the Microsoft 365 ecosystem to accelerate deal cycles, strengthen compliance, and achieve measurable ROI.Session 1: PSS: Contract Enabling Dynamics 365 Sales & The Power PlatformVirtually every business transaction depends on, or results in, a contract. Yet integrating CRM and contracting activities remains a significant challenge for modern enterprises. In this session, Edelman will demonstrate how Contracts 365’s software system which is purpose-built for Microsoft enables seamless integration with Dynamics 365—allowing teams to manage the full contract lifecycle without ever leaving their Dynamics dashboard. He will also discuss how Contracts 365 integrates with the Power Platform and Microsoft Dataverse enabling contract data to inform a wide array of business processes across the Dynamics suite, including Finance, ERP Systems and more.Attendees will learn:• How to enable true bi-directional data synchronization between CRM and CLM systems.• How to build high-performance contracting workflows that reduce risk and increase speed.• Real-world ROI examples that demonstrate measurable business outcomes.“Contracts 365 brings together two previously disconnected but interdependent worlds—CRM and contracting,” Edelman added. “By uniting them within the Microsoft experience, businesses gain a single source of truth and a seamless, more efficient way to transact.”Session 2: Ulteig | How a Modern Infrastructure Engineering Services Company Automated Their Sales-to-Contracting ProcessVirtually every sales transaction within Ulteig’s Dynamics 365 CE/CRM/Sales environment triggers a contract—a process that once required significant manual coordination across sales, legal, and project teams. By integrating Contracts 365 with its Microsoft Dynamics environment, Ulteig automated and unified the process from proposal to signature, delivering tangible business improvements.Russ Edelman partners with Kathryn Anderson, General Counsel & Director of Legal at Ulteig to present real-time insights on:• Renewal visibility and forecasting: How client leaders receive automated reports on upcoming renewals.• Instant access to NDAs: How sales teams can immediately generate and share approved agreements.• AI-driven risk management: How project managers leverage metadata extraction to assess obligations and compliance.• Faster financial clarity: How project accountants can instantly view invoicing terms and legal provisions without reading entire contracts.• Governance and data integrity: How integrated CLM + CRM workflows ensure proper review, visibility, and synchronized contract data.“Contracts are the heartbeat of every organization’s relationships,” said Russ Edelman, CEO of Contracts 365. “Ulteig’s transformation demonstrates how seamless integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, as well as the larger Microsoft ecosystem can radically improve both efficiency and control.”Event DetailsEvent: Dynamics Communities Summit NA 2025Dates: October 19–23, 2025Location: Orlando, FloridaSpeaker: Russ Edelman, CEO, Contracts 365Sessions:1. PSS: Contract Enabling Dynamics 365 Sales & The Power Platform - Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.; Coastal 7 - Convention Center, Level 2.2. Ulteig | How a Modern Infrastructure Engineering Services Company Automated Their Sales-to-Contracting Process - Monday, October 20, 2025, 3-4 p.m.; Miami 2 - Convention Center Level 2.Please note: Times and locations are subject to change. Please consult the conference schedule.About Contracts 365Contracts 365 is the leading contract lifecycle management software purpose-built for Microsoft 365 customers. Our intuitive, AI-powered CLM software leverages customers’ strategic investment in Microsoft applications, architecture, and security to give them unparalleled control of their private contracts and data. Natively integrated with Microsoft 365 SharePoint and Dynamics 365, Contracts 365 automates, controls, and optimizes every stage of the contract process while allowing users to remain within the Microsoft environment they know and trust. With world-class implementation and support of industry-specific contract management solutions, Contracts 365 helps you discover the power of your contracts, every day.Learn more at www.contracts365.com ###Media ContactCathleen Williamsoncathleen@plum-pr.comFor more details or to schedule an interview with Russ Edelman, please contact Cathleen Williamson at cathleen@plum-pr.com.

