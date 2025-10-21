Demand for Rigid Inflatable Boats Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $2.07 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Rigid Inflatable Boats Market Be By 2025?

In recent years, the market size for rigid inflatable boats has significantly increased. The market is expected to rise from $1.46 billion in 2024 to $1.55 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The past growth can be credited to the utilization of these boats in the military and defense sector, maritime rescuing operations, leisure boating and recreation, coastal patrols and law enforcement, as well as the growth of water sports.

It is projected that the market size for rigid inflatable boats will experience robust expansion in the upcoming years. The market is said to balloon to a vast $2.07 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This surge during the forecast period is due to advancements in smart technology integration, the growth of fishing and diving activities, the ever-changing needs in maritime security, advancement in hybrid propulsion, and the budding adventure tourism industry. There are key trends predicted during this forecast period which includes adaptation towards adventure cruising, adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable practices, an increased emphasis on stability, development of compact, easily transported models, and the advent of high-performance racing ribs.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Rigid Inflatable Boats Market Landscape?

The growth of the rigid inflatable boats market is anticipated to be fuelled by the escalating interest in leisure activities. Leisure activities, which are pursued for pleasure, relaxation, personal development, and fulfillment, provide an avenue for stress relief, physical activity, friendship, exploration, and a close bond with the ocean when done on rigid inflatable boats. For example, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, a government agency in the US, reported in April 2024 that the outdoor recreation sector saw a 15.1% rise from 2021, generating $563.7 billion in value added in 2022. Thus, the rising popularity of leisure activities is a key driver propelling the expansion of the rigid inflatable boat market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Rigid Inflatable Boats Market?

Major players in the Rigid Inflatable Boats include:

• Mercury Marine

• Damen Holding B.V.

• Damen Shipyards Group

• Vector Ltd.

• ASIS Boats

• Brig Boats

• Zodiac Nautic

• Highfield Boats

• Falcon Inflatables

• Williams Jet Tenders Limited.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Rigid Inflatable Boats Industry?

Significant players in the rigid inflatable boat market are striving to create groundbreaking offerings like sport rigid inflatable boat designs to satisfy the escalating need for multipurpose, high-efficiency marine vessels. Sport rigid inflatable boat (RIB) models are heavy-duty RIBs specially created for fun pursuits like water sports, day trips, and quick leisure sailing. For example, Highfield Boats, a boat manufacturer based in China, introduced five new Sport RIB models for 2023 in September 2022, encompassing the Sport 700, 760, 800, 900, and 660. These vessels come with military-grade aluminum hulls that provide robustness and lightweight functionality, making them perfect for both recreation and water sports. The Sport 900 and Sport 760 will make their first appearance at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, highlighting Highfield's expanding influence in North America. Highfield has remained loyal to sustainability, delivering over 54,000 boats since 2011 and utilizing recyclable materials in their build to adhere to environmental objectives.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Rigid Inflatable Boats Market

The rigid inflatable boatsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Boat Type: Flying Inflatable Boat(FIB), Foldable Rigid Inflatable Boat(FRIB), Amphibious Rigid Inflatable Boat(Amphibious RIB), Other Boat Types

2) By Hull Type: Aluminum, Fiberglass

3) By Propulsion Type: Outboard, Inboard

4) By End Users: Commercial, Military, Rescue, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Flying Inflatable Boat (FIB): Personal Flying, Commercial Flying

2) By Foldable Rigid Inflatable Boat (FRIB): Compact Foldable, Lightweight Foldable

3) By Amphibious Rigid Inflatable Boat (Amphibious RIB): Military Amphibious, Recreational Amphibious

4) By Other Boat Types, Rescue: High-Performance, Specialty

Rigid Inflatable Boats Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the rigid inflatable boat market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is also anticipated to witness the most rapid expansion in the future forecast period. The report encompasses the market data for several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

