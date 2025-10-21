Personal Watercraft Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

Personal Watercraft Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In the past few years, there has been a significant expansion in the personal watercraft market. The market, valued at $2.45 billion in 2024, is expected to witness an increase to $2.58 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. Various factors are contributing to this growth. These include the launch of stand-up personal watercrafts, the implementation of 2-stroke engine technology, increasing popularity of recreational boating and water sports, a rise in consumer disposable income, and the attraction of popular watercraft events and races.

The personal watercraft market is projected to experience robust growth in the forthcoming years, escalating to $3.34 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This growth during the anticipated period can be credited to the expansion of personal watercraft rental services, progression in safety features, a heightened emphasis on compact and lightweight models, and the surge in electric and hybrid models. There is also an expansion of models focusing on women and families. The forecast period is expected to witness significant trends such as advancements in pwc design technology, innovations in hull materials and design, the emergence of sustainable and eco-friendly watercraft, the incorporation of smart and iot technologies, the use of AI to enhance safety and navigation, and the development of personal watercraft with augmented reality (AR) interfaces.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Personal Watercraft Market?

The burgeoning enthusiasm for outdoor recreational activities is predicted to drive the expansion of the personal watercraft market in the future. Outdoor recreational activities are typically engaging leisure activities carried out in natural surroundings. Activities such as jet skiing, watercraft touring, wakeboarding, waterskiing, tubing, and relaxed exploration of lakes or coastal locations, all could involve the use of personal watercrafts. These watercrafts facilitate the transport of cargo and double as a vehicle for two passengers. For example, a 2023 report from the American Canoe Association, a US-based sports organization, stated that in 2022, the number of people participating in outdoor recreational activities had risen by 2.3%, hitting a high of 168.1 million. This figure represents 55% of the U.S. population of 6 years or older. As such, the surging interest in outdoor recreational activities is the primary driver behind the escalating growth of the personal watercraft market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Personal Watercraft Market?

Major players in the Personal Watercraft include:

• Honda Motors. Co. Ltd.

• Yamaha Motors Co. Ltd.

• Polaris Inc.

• BRP Inc.

• MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc.

• Arctic Cat Inc.

• Malibu Boats Inc.

• Sea-Doo

• Tige Boats Inc.

• Sea Ray Boats

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Personal Watercraft Market?

The personal watercraft market is seeing a rise in popularity of a key trend - the advancement of technology. To remain competitive in the market, leading companies are innovating and creating enhanced products. For example, Taiga Motors, based in Canada, unveiled the world's first electric personal watercraft (PWC), called Orca, in July 2022. This product, instilled with top-notch technology, revolutionizes the PWC experience with its power efficiency, smart connectivity, silence in operation, and the absence of engine maintenance. The distinctive carbon fiber composite hull of the watercraft, engineered for dynamic maneuvering, greatly contributes to its lead in power-to-weight ratio, implying its high power output despite its weight. Also, the hull features customizable color schemes.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Personal Watercraft Market Growth

The personal watercraftmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Watercraft Type: Recreational Watercraft, Muscle Watercraft, Luxury Watercraft, Performance Watercraft, Sports Watercraft

2) By Seat Capacity Type: One Seat, Two Seat, Three Seat, Standing

3) By Hull Type: Composites, Plastic

4) By Engine Displacement: Below 800 CC (Cubic Capacity), 800-1000 CC (Cubic Capacity), 1000-1500 CC (Cubic Capacity), Above 1500 CC (Cubic Capacity)

Subsegments:

1) By Recreational Watercraft: Standard Jet Skis, Sit-Down Models, Stand-Up Models

2) By Muscle Watercraft: High-Powered Jet Skis, Supercharged Models

3) By Luxury Watercraft: Premium Jet Skis, Customizable Models

4) By Performance Watercraft: Racing Models, High-Performance Cruisers

5) By Sports Watercraft: Wakeboarding Models, Fishing Models, Touring Models

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Personal Watercraft Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the personal watercraft market. The region predicted to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The market report for personal watercraft incorporates regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

