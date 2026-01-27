Top 10 A2 Milk Companies Driving a USD 5.91 Billion Market with 11.45% CAGR by 2032

Key companies covered in the A2 milk market report are The A2 Milk Company, Godrej Jersey, PROVILAC Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd., Vinamilk, and Others.

NY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global A2 milk market was valued at USD 2.24 billion in 2023 and is expected to expand from USD 2.48 billion in 2024 to USD 5.91 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.45% during the forecast period. In 2023, Asia Pacific held the largest share of 37.66% in the market. The U.S. A2 milk market is also anticipated to witness robust growth, reaching approximately USD 1.61 billion by 2032, supported by the wide availability of A2 beta-casein milk and the expansion of modern retail channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets.The COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on the market, leading to a lower-than-expected demand across all major regions. According to analysis, the market saw a decline of 9.89% in 2020 compared to 2019 levels.A2 milk is derived from cows that naturally produce the A2 type of beta-casein protein, which differs from the A1 protein found in conventional milk and is considered easier to digest. It is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids that support human growth and development. ➤ Report Scope & Segmentation:♦︎ Market Size Value in 2024: USD 2.48 billion♦︎ Market Size Value in 2032: USD 5.91billion♦︎ Growth Rate: CAGR of 11.45% (2024-2032)♦︎ Base Year: 2023♦︎ Historical Data: 2019-2022♦︎ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦︎ No. of Report Pages: 150♦︎ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Form (Liquid and Powder), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others)♦︎ 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa♦︎ 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀: Growing Number of Diseases with Excessive Consumption of A1 Milk to Boost Market Growth | Increasing Product Application in Infant Formulae Boosting the Market Growth➤ LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:• The A2 Milk Company (New Zealand)• Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF) (India)• Godrej Jersey (India)• PROVILAC Dairy Farms Pvt. Ltd. (India)• Freedom Foods Group (Australia)• Vinamilk (Vietnam)• Erden Creamery Private Limited (India)• Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)• Vedaaz Organics Pvt. Ltd. (India)• Ripley Farms (U.S.)➤ Market Segmentation and Key TrendsThe market is segmented by form, with liquid A2 milk dominating due to ease of consumption and widespread availability via retail channels like supermarkets and hypermarkets. Alongside liquid milk, other product forms such as A2 infant formula, yogurt, cheese, and butter are expanding the market by catering to diverse consumer needs.Asia Pacific leads the global A2 milk market, holding about 37.66% share in 2023. This dominance is fueled by large populations, rising disposable incomes, a growing health-conscious middle class, and increased penetration of A2-certified dairy farms. Countries such as India, China, and Australia are key contributors to this regional growth.North America and Europe are witnessing rapid uptake driven by increasing lactose intolerance prevalence and consumer awareness around functional foods. In particular, the UK shows strong growth potential as health-conscious consumers seek dairy alternatives.➤ Regional Insights:Asia Pacific remains the largest regional market for A2 milk, supported by the high concentration of A2 cattle breeds and strong dairy consumption across key countries such as India, Australia, China, and Japan. Valued at USD 709.12 million in 2021, the region continues to expand as major retailers and e-commerce platforms increase their A2 milk offerings. Europe is projected to witness significant growth, driven by the presence of leading dairy producers in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, along with the incorporation of A2 milk into bakery, dessert, and confectionery products. Growing R&D efforts further strengthen the region’s outlook. Meanwhile, North America is experiencing steady progress, fueled by product innovation, improved distribution networks, and rising consumer acceptance in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.➤ KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTSJuly 2023: “A Greener World (AGW)” Nonprofit certifier of food products has announced that The a2 Milk Company’s Grassfed a2 Milk 2% Reduced Fat Milk and Grassfed a2 Milk Whole Milk are Certified Regenerative by AGW. This certification offers an assurance of sustainability and regeneration, measuring benefits for water, soil, air, infrastructure, biodiversity, social responsibility and animal welfare.📝 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)Q1) What CAGR is the A2 milk market expected to grow at?👉 From 2024 to 2032, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.45%.Q2) Which region leads the A2 milk market?👉 Asia Pacific leads, holding about 37.66% share in 2023, thanks to strong demand and growing awareness.Q3) What are the future trends in A2 milk?👉 Expansion into infant formula, flavored dairy products, increasing product innovation, and emphasis on sustainability are expected to drive future growth.Q4) What are the major market restraints?👉 High costs, premium pricing, regulatory skepticism, and competition from plant-based alternatives are key restraints.Q5) Who are some leading players?👉 Major companies include The A2 Milk Company, GCMMF (Amul), Nestlé, Freedom Foods Group, among others.➤ Read Related Insights:♦︎ Oat Milk Market Size, Share, Growth, Report, 2032♦︎ Cheese Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032

