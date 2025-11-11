Pessl Instruments Announces the Launch of a One-of-a-Kind, Reliable and Long-lasting Weather Station

METOS 5 300 METOS 5 200

Easy to install and built to last for years, METOS 5 sets a new standard for durable, user-friendly environmental monitoring.

WEIZ, AUSTRIA, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pessl Instruments , a leading provider of precision farming solutions, proudly announces the launch of METOS 5 , the newest generation of weather stations . Built to last, easy to install, and scalable to meet the ever-evolving needs of modern farming, METOS 5 is the natural upgrade to all existing METOS weather stations.METOS 5 empowers farmers to measure and understand environmental conditions with unparalleled ease, ensuring long-term value with minimal maintenance. It supports a wide range of sensors, offers modular connectivity options, and ensures robust integration with the FieldClimate platform.By providing reliable, real-time monitoring and actionable insights, it helps farmers optimize resources, reduce chemical inputs, and improve decision-making in real-time. From anticipating water-related stresses such as drought, to detecting pests and diseases, and supporting more efficient spraying and irrigation applications, METOS 5 is designed to help farmers act on time, but only when necessary.“With METOS 5, we’re not simply updating a product, we are redefining how farmers connect with their fields,” explains Gottfried Pessl, CEO and founder of Pessl Instruments. “Over the years, we’ve learned that farmers need tools they can trust: durable, intuitive, and designed to provide meaningful data without demanding constant attention. METOS 5 combines exactly that: ruggedness with smart technology, helping farmers anticipate challenges, respond to themconfidently, and make data-driven decisions that protect crops while boosting productivity and profitability.”Depending on their needs, farmers can choose a METOS 5 setup optimized for irrigation planning, disease modeling, or frost management, ensuring reliable, localized insights that protect crops and safeguard yields."Too often, technology in agriculture promises to simplify farmers’ lives but ends up adding complexity. We decided to give farmers something they can install in minutes, yet rely on it for years,” added Benedikt Pircher, VP of Sales and Business Development at Pessl Instruments. “We don’t see METOS 5 as just another weather station. We see it as a platform farmers can build on, adapt it to their needs, and trust it will support their needs as their field operations evolve. We continue to deliver data-driven insights and ground-truthing to ensure smarter and more sustainable decisions, in a user-friendly way," concluded Pircher.METOS 5 was officially launched at Agritechnica 2025.

