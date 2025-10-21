Demand for Cryogenic Transportation Services Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $12.89 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Cryogenic Transportation Services Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Cryogenic Transportation Services Market Be By 2025?

The market size for cryogenic transportation services has seen robust growth in the past years. It is predicted to increase from $9.35 billion in 2024 to $9.96 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Factors such as an upsurge in demand for biopharmaceuticals, heightened international trade, more stringent government regulations, a rise in the usage of medical gases, and growing industrial applications have all contributed to the growth seen in the historical period.

Over the coming years, the cryogenic transportation services market is projected to experience substantial expansion. Forecasts suggest a rise to $12.89 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This expected growth during the forecast period is largely attributed to life sciences and healthcare development, the widening food and beverage sector, the scaling up of LNG export capacity, the growth of the healthcare industry, and increasing environmental awareness. The future trends anticipated during this period encompass improved safety measures, the incorporation of green energy, upgraded logistics services, developments in cold storage tank technology, and improved transportation solutions.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Cryogenic Transportation Services Market Landscape?

The cryogenic transportation services market is anticipated to grow due to the escalating consumption of industrial gases. These gases, produced for several industrial operations spanning various sectors, have seen increased usage owing to their pivotal roles in magnifying manufacturing processes, boosting efficiency, and fostering innovations in various sectors. Cryogenic transportation services are used to carry these industrial gases at seismic low temperatures, ensuring their liquid state is maintained for mass distribution. For instance, the Department of Industry, Science, and Resources in Australia reported in June 2024 that the Australian manufacturing sector used up 380 petajoules (PJ) of gas, marking a 26% portion of the countrywide total domestic gas supply, indicating a surge from the gas consumption of the prior year. Consequently, the boosted usage of industrial gases is propelling the cryogenic transportation services market's growth.

Who Are The Top Players In The Cryogenic Transportation Services Market?

Major players in the Cryogenic Transportation Services include:

• United Parcel Service Inc.

• Linde plc

• Kenan Advantage Group Inc.

• Marken Ltd.

• McCollister Transportation Group Inc

• FIBA Technologies Inc.

• New England Cryogenic Center Inc.

• Autosped G Inc.

• GenOx Transportation Inc.

• Wessington Cryogenics Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Cryogenic Transportation Services Industry?

Key players in the cryogenic transportation services market are investing in the development of pioneering solutions including cryogenic multi-use dewars to boost both safety and effectiveness in the transit of cryogenic liquids. These cryogenic multi-use dewars are highly specialized vessels made for securely storing and transporting cryogenic substances, emphasising on liquid nitrogen, in extremely cold conditions. Specifically, in April 2024, US-based cold chain shipping solutions company CSafe, introduced their CGT Cryo Series, a product that incorporates advanced cryogenic technology, superior refrigeration efficiency, and options for customization. This new product offers enhanced utility through its easy-to-use interface, robust design, and energy-saving feature. Safety procedures integrated into the product and versatile uses underscore its suitability for transporting critical CGTs. The series incorporates reusable dewars and shipping cases resistant to high-impact, deliberately designed to safely transport pre-chilled biological materials, regenerative medicine, immunotherapies, stem cells, and CAR-T cells.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Cryogenic Transportation Services Market

The cryogenic transportation servicesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Trailer Transportation, Truck Transportation

2) By Cryogen Type: Nitrogen, Oxygen, Natural Gas, Argon, Other Cryogen Types

3) By Application: Chemicals, Drugs, Biological Specimens, Industrial Gases, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Trailer Transportation: Cryogenic Tanker Trailers, Cryogenic Liquid Gas Transport Trailers, Multi-Compartment Cryogenic Trailers, Insulated And Refrigerated Cryogenic Trailers

2) By Truck Transportation: Cryogenic Liquid Gas Trucks, Insulated Cryogenic Trucks, Cryogenic Delivery Trucks For Industrial Gases, Specialized Temperature-Controlled Cryogenic Trucks

Cryogenic Transportation Services Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the market in cryogenic transportation services. The forecast anticipates growth in this region. The report on the cryogenic transportation services market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

