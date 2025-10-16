Results of restaurants and similar establishments survey 2024
MACAU, October 16 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that receipts of restaurants and similar establishments (i.e. restaurants, eating & drinking places, takeaway shops and cooked-food stalls in municipal markets) grew by 3.4% year-on-year to MOP15.05 billion in 2024. In addition, expenditure rose by 3.1% year-on-year to MOP15.10 billion. The industry continued to record a loss in 2024, but the loss narrowed compared to 2023.
Receipts of restaurants and eating & drinking places with dine-in service increased by 3.4% year-on-year to MOP12.75 billion, driven by the growth in receipts of Chinese Restaurants (+2.8%) and Local-style Cafes, Congee & Noodle Shops (+6.9%). Expenditure of these establishments grew by 3.8% year-on-year to MOP12.68 billion. These establishments registered a Gross Surplus of MOP89.23 million in 2024.
Receipts of takeaway shops without dine-in service totalled MOP2.25 billion, up by 2.7% year-on-year. Meanwhile, expenditure of these shops edged down by 0.4% to MOP2.40 billion. These shops sustained a loss of MOP149 million in 2024, yet representing an improvement compared to the deficit in 2023.
Cooked-food stalls operating in municipal markets saw a 10.0% year-on-year growth in receipts (MOP46.86 million) and a 17.9% rise in expenditure (MOP26.88 million). Gross Surplus of these stalls totalled MOP19.98 million.
The Restaurants and Similar Establishments Survey covers licensed establishments that provide food and beverage service. A total of 4,930 establishments were operating in 2024, including 2,470 restaurants and eating & drinking places that offered dine-in service, 80 cooked-food stalls in municipal markets, as well as 2,380 food and beverage takeaway shops without dine-in service. However, restaurants and similar establishments directly operated by hotels and gaming enterprises, as well as street stalls, are excluded.
