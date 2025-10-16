Maono to Unveil PD200W Hybrid Podcast Microphone at TwitchCon 2025 — Exclusive Soft Launch and Pre-Sale

Maono, a global leader in professional audio solutions, will unveil its latest innovation — the PD200W Hybrid Podcast Microphone — at TwitchCon 2025.

SHENZHEN, NO. 1307, 13TH FLOOR, CHINA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taking place October 17–19, 2025, at the San Diego Convention Center (Booth 2014SW), Maono ’s themed showcase, “Wireless First Hit: Maono Mic Drop”, will invite attendees to experience the PD200W firsthand — a groundbreaking hybrid podcast microphone that combines USB, XLR, and 2.4GHz wireless connectivity in one compact device.The PD200W: Redefining Creator FreedomThe PD200W Hybrid Podcast Microphone ushers in a new era of wireless recording freedom. Built to empower creators with flexibility and professional-grade sound, it offers triple-mode connectivity that allows direct use with computers, mixers, and mobile devices — no adapters or setup required.Engineered for clarity and precision, the PD200W features 48kHz/24-bit resolution, an 82dB signal-to-noise ratio, and 128dB max SPL handling to capture every nuance without distortion. Its dual-track recording capability allows creators to record two independent voices simultaneously — ideal for podcasts, interviews, or collaborative streaming sessions.Powered by MaonoLink App controls, users can fine-tune EQ, reverb, tone, and noise control in real time, bringing studio-level customization to any setup.Hands-On at TwitchCon 2025During TwitchCon 2025, Maono will host live demos and creator showcases featuring top streamers and podcasters, highlighting how the PD200W’s triple-mode connectivity offers creators a flexible, all-in-one solution that adapts seamlessly to any recording setup.“TwitchCon gives us the chance to meet creators who push the boundaries of content every day,” said a Maono spokesperson. “With its hybrid triple-mode connectivity, dual-track recording, and studio-grade sound, the PD200W empowers creators to record anywhere, however they want, without compromise.”Exclusive Pre-Sale and Launch DetailsIn celebration of the TwitchCon debut, Maono will open a pre-sale for the PD200W starting October 15, 2025 (PDT) at Maono official website. Early supporters will receive an exclusive 15% discount during the pre-sale period. The official release is set for October 27, 2025 (PDT), with the desktop version available for $99.99 USD on Maono official website.About MaonoMaono is the world’s best-selling internet microphone brand, trusted by over six million users in 154 countries. Dedicated to empowering creators through innovative and accessible professional audio products, Maono’s portfolio includes microphones, mixers, and headphones engineered for podcasting, streaming, and music production.

