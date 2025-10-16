MEC Matome Chiloane leads Gauteng NSC pledge signing ceremony at Vorontoe High School, 17 Oct

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Mr Matome Chiloane, will on Friday, 17 October 2025, lead the official National Senior Certificate (NSC) Pledge Signing Ceremony at Vorentoe High School in Rossmore, Johannesburg, starting at 10h00.

This significant event precedes the start of the 2025 NSC Examinations, which officially commence on Monday, 21 October 2025, for all Grade 12 learners in the country.

At the same time, all public and independent schools across Gauteng, and nationwide, will also host their own NSC Pledge Signing Ceremonies, ensuring uniform participation across provinces.

Through this ceremony, matric candidates publicly commit to upholding the NSC Examination Code of Conduct, pledging to maintain honesty, integrity, and accountability throughout the examination period.

The pledge reinforces the importance of ethical behaviour and fairness in the conduct of examinations, while fostering a sense of responsibility and pride among learners as they prepare for this final milestone in their schooling journey.

Members of the media may attend as follows:

Date: Friday, 17 October 2025

Time: 10:00 AM

Venue: Vorontoe High School, Studente Ave, Rossmore, Johannesburg

For more information, contact the Gauteng Department of Education’s Spokesperson, Steve Mabona on 072 574 3860 or Spokesperson for Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane, Xolani Mkhwemte on 084 513 9285.

#GovZAUpdates