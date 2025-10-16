In NEJM Catalyst article, AHA leaders discuss framework for developing physician leaders in hospitals and health systems

An article by AHA leaders published Oct. 15 in NEJM Catalyst discusses a framework that provides a guide for physicians, hospitals and health systems to create an intentional process for developing successful chief physicians. The framework was built through interviews involving more than 200 chief physicians from AHA member hospitals and health systems. Through those conversations, the authors identified the knowledge, skills, experiences and exposures needed by physicians to develop the competencies for system leadership. Chris DeRienzo, M.D., AHA chief physician executive, and Elisa Arespacochaga, AHA group vice president of clinical affairs and workforce, authored the article.

