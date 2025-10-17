Coil Coatings Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Coil Coatings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Coil Coatings Market Size And Growth?

Over the past few years, the size of the coil coatings market has been steadily expanding. The projection is that it will rise from $5.63 billion in 2024 to $5.86 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. Factors such as the emergence of specialized coatings, customization and color trends, an enhanced focus on durability and performance, advancements in the methods of application, and market growth in the construction sector contributed to this notable growth experienced in the past.

The market for coil coatings is forecasted to experience substantial growth in the coming years, expanding to a size of $7.54 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The projected growth for this period is due to factors like the growing demand for energy-efficient coatings, a focus on durable and long-lasting coatings, increasing acceptance in the automotive industry, developments in construction and architecture, as well as customization, and varied colors options. Noticeable trends during this forecast period will be market escalation in developing economies, compliance with environmental regulations and sustainability practices, technological evolution in coating formulations, innovative architectural designs, and inclination towards high-performance coatings.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Coil Coatings Market?

The burgeoning need for coil coatings in the building and construction sector is anticipated to spur the expansion of the coil coatings market in the near future. The act of building and constructing encompasses the creation of residential homes, public infrastructure, and industrial complexes. Coil coatings are employed to provide protective coverings and sealants to a multitude of surfaces for the enhancement of appearance, resistance to corrosion, adhesion, and resistance to scratches. As an example, the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a government agency based in Australia, reported that in the first quarter of 2023, the count of dwellings being built escalated to 240,813, a rise from 240,065 in 2022. Out of the total, new houses accounted for 103,778 in 2023, a boost from 101,240 the previous year. As a result, the surging demand for coil coatings in the construction field propels the upswing of the coil coatings market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Coil Coatings Market?

Major players in the Coil Coatings include:

• BASF SE

• ArcelorMittal SA

• Bayer AG

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• Covestro AG

• PPG Industries Inc.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Fujian New Shiying Paint Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Coil Coatings Sector?

Key players in the coil coatings industry are focusing on creating innovative products like energy-curable coatings to achieve a competitive advantage. These coatings are a type of rapidly curing coatings when exposed to energy sources like ultraviolet (UV) light or electron beams (EB), leading to a hard, long-lasting finish without needing solvents or extreme temperature drying. For example, PPG, a US-based company specializing in paint, coating, and adhesive manufacturing, in July 2024, introduced the PPG DURANEXT line. This line includes electron-beam (EB) and ultraviolet (UV) curable backers, basecoats, primers, and clearcoats, providing metal coil coaters with increased energy efficiency and quicker curing times. PPG DuraNEXT coatings use electron beam or ultraviolet energy to instantly turn a fluid coating into a fully cured solid finish, resulting in minimal thickness or weight loss.

How Is The Coil Coatings Market Segmented?

The coil coatings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Polyester, Fluoropolymer, Siliconized Polyester, Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF), Polyurethane (PU), Plastisols, Other Types

2) By Application: Steel, Aluminum

3) By Industry: Construction, Automotive, Industrial And Domestic Appliances, Other Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Polyester: Standard Polyester, High-Performance Polyester

2) By Fluoropolymer: Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF), Other Fluoropolymers

3) By Siliconized Polyester: Standard Siliconized Polyester, High-Performance Siliconized Polyester

4) By Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF): Standard PVDF, Modified PVDF

5) By Polyurethane (PU): Aliphatic Polyurethane, Aromatic Polyurethane

6) By Plastisols: PVC Plastisols, Other Plastisols

7) By Other Types: Acrylic Coatings, Epoxy Coatings, Specialty Coatings

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Coil Coatings Market?

In 2024, the coil coating market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the coil coatings market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

