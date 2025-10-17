Veterinary Parasiticides Market to Reach $19.16 Billion by 2029 with 5.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Veterinary Parasiticides Market Size And Growth?

The consistent expansion of the veterinary parasiticides market has been observed over the recent years. The market, which was valued at $14.68 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $15.53 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The notable growth during the historic period can be credited to factors such as the heightened awareness regarding animal health, increase in livestock production, the rise in pet ownership, and prevalence of zoonotic diseases.

The market for veterinary parasiticides is projected to experience robust expansion in the coming years, with the expectation to reach a valuation of $19.16 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Factors contributing to the growth in the projected period include the global urgency on food security, the rise of zoonotic threats, attention to companion animal care, and environmental fluctuations. Key trends in the same timeframe are likely to encompass concerns related to zoonotic disease, innovative interventions for flea and tick control, safety issues concerning parasiticides and environmental impacts, and the advent of inventive delivery mechanisms.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Veterinary Parasiticides Market?

There's a rising trend of zoonotic pathogens affecting animals, and these are the prime source of foodborne diseases globally. Infections caused by microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, in particular Salmonella and Campylobacter, are commonly recognized as zoonotic diseases. This transmission can occur directly or indirectly between humans and animals, with the diseases reaching humans through the food chain and thus posing a significant risk, stressing the need for prevention measures in animals. For example, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), a scientific advisory body for food-related risks in the European Union based in Italy, reported in December 2022, that Campylobacteriosis was the most frequently detected zoonotic disease in 2021, with 127,840 instances. Chicken and turkey meat were pinpointed as the main sources. Salmonellosis followed, impacting 60,050 individuals, as the next most common zoonosis. The prerequisite to minimize these infections among animals is fueling the demand for veterinary parasiticides in the marketplace.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Veterinary Parasiticides Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Parasiticides include:

• Bayer AG

• Zoetis Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Virology and bacteriology

• Ceva Animal Health

• Merial Inc.

• Perrigo Company

• Vetoquinol India Animal Health Pvt Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Veterinary Parasiticides Market In The Globe?

The use of chewable tablets is on the rise to safeguard animals from parasitic infestations like ticks, worms, fleas among others. It's straightforward administering these treatments. The chewable tablets come in two flavors, namely beef-flavored tablets or soft chews. For example, IVERHART MAX chewable tablets have been developed to shield dogs from the four most widespread worms: heartworms (an infection from the bite of an infected mosquito), roundworms, hookworms (that impacts the intestines) and tapeworms (originates from ingesting an infected flea). Such technological progressions are greatly propelling the growth of the veterinary parasiticides market.

How Is The Veterinary Parasiticides Market Segmented?

The veterinary parasiticides market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Endoparasiticides, Ectoparasiticides, Endectocides

2) By Product: Oral Liquids, Tablets, Injectables, Sprays, Other Products

3) By Application: Farm Animals, Companion Animals

4) By End Users: R&D Facilities, Farms, Veterinary Clinics

Subsegments:

1) By Endoparasiticides: Anthelmintics (Dewormers), Antiprotozoals, Anticestodals, Antitrematodals

2) By Ectoparasiticides: Insecticides, Acaricides, Repellents

3) By Endectocides: Ivermectin-based Products

View the full veterinary parasiticides market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/veterinary-parasiticides-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Veterinary Parasiticides Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the market for veterinary parasiticides, with Asia-Pacific following closely as the second largest region. The growth status for these regions and others, such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, are outlined in the veterinary parasiticides market report.

