Liberal divisions reignite in act of open defiance

Release date: 16/10/25

In yet another example of the shambolic state of the South Australian Liberal Party, Frank Pangallo has failed to vote with the Liberal Party in another act of defiance against his leader, Vincent Tarzia.

In a vote on a Greens Bill to expand protections for disruptive protestors, Frank Pangallo did not cast his vote, failing to join his Liberal colleagues who, along with Labor members, opposed the Bill.

This incident once again exposes the divisions within the Liberal Party and Mr Tarzia’s lack of authority.

It comes in the same week Mr Pangallo has been publishing A.I.-generated images catastrophising the algal bloom outbreak, jeopardising the livelihoods of coastal businesses and workers.

This is on top of the use of dodgy documents in relation to the algal bloom, where Mr Pangallo walked into a Parliamentary Committee with fake sources to further discredited claims that the desalination plant caused the algal bloom, in direct contradiction with the advice of experts.

Vincent Tarzia needs to explain whether he endorses this behaviour and activity from his handpicked recruit Frank Pangallo, or if he has simply lost control of his party.

Mr Pangallo’s behaviour is just the latest example of SA Liberal Party chaos.

In this term we have seen:

Jing Lee MLC resigning from the party earlier this year and sitting as an independent;

David Speirs quitting the leadership, before being arrested, charged and convicted of drug offences;

Steven Marshall quitting parliament and moving to New York;

And all these followed the resignations from the Liberal Party of Troy Bell, Fraser Ellis and Sam Duluk in recent years as they faced legal proceedings.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

Once again, Frank Pangallo has embarrassed Vincent Tarzia, and exposed the divisions within the Liberal Party.

Vincent Tarzia’s handpicked recruit Frank Pangallo failed to vote in support of his party’s position. It seems he is more preoccupied with posting A.I.-generated memes in a bid to drive people away from beaches and coastal businesses facing a difficult time amidst the algal bloom.

Vincent Tarzia must explain if he sanctioned this behaviour or whether he has simply lost control of his party.

Mr Pangallo’s behaviour is just the latest chapter in Liberal Party chaos, with a long list of former Liberal members resigning to sit as Independents or contesting legal charges.

If they can’t govern themselves, they can’t govern the State in the interests of South Australians.