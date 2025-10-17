Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Virtual Pipeline Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Virtual Pipeline Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Virtual Pipeline Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the market size for the virtual pipeline of liquefied natural gas (LNG) has seen significant growth. The market is predicted to increase from $1.38 billion in 2024 to $1.45 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The historical growth can be credited to factors such as the growing demand for cleaner energy substitutes, increased investments in LNG infrastructure, the rise in the supportive governmental policies, the need for more energy access in isolated areas, global oil price fluctuations, and the push for energy diversification and security.

The market size of the liquefied natural gas (lng) virtual pipeline is expected to surge significantly in the coming years, escalating to $1.86 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The projected growth can be credited to a surge in worldwide natural gas demand, supportive governmental regulations, increased investment in LNG infrastructure, enhanced economic viability in remote locations, increased environmental consciousness, and burgeoning off-grid energy needs. Key trends in the projection period include technological advancements in transportation, developments in cryogenic storage technology, implementation of IoT for instant monitoring, use of modular liquefaction units, establishment of hybrid renewable energy-LNG systems, and use of blockchain for secure transactions.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Virtual Pipeline Market?

Expectations for the growth of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) virtual pipeline market are being driven by a rising demand for clean energy sources. When referring to clean energy sources, this includes renewable and sustainable technologies like wind, solar, geothermal and hydroelectric energy, which have a minimal impact on the environment. There's an increasing demand for these sources due to growing concerns related to the environment and a desire to lessen reliance on fossil fuels, a shift motivated by their renewable attributes and limited ecological effects. The LNG virtual pipeline aids in reaching these clean energy sources by moving liquefied natural gas to areas lacking pipeline infrastructure. This both reduces emissions and supports the adoption of cleaner energy substitutes. In fact, a report published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), in February 2023 unveiled that the U.S. electric power sector had installed a solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity of 73 Gigawatt (GW) by the end of 2022. An increase of 43% or 32 GW is expected in 2023. Additionally, wind and solar made up 14% of U.S. electricity production in 2022, and it's expected that this percentage will rise to 16% in 2023 and 18% in 2024. Therefore, the LNG virtual pipeline market is likely to be spurred on by the increasing demand for renewable energy sources.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Virtual Pipeline Market?

Major players in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Virtual Pipeline include:

• ExxonMobil Corporation

• TotalEnergies SE

• General Electric Company

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Cheniere Energy Inc.

• Linde plc

• Siemens Energy AG

• Air Liquide S.A.

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Baker Hughes

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Virtual Pipeline Market In The Future?

Major firms in the LNG virtual pipeline market are innovating natural gas compression stations with superior functionalities to boost efficiency and reliability of LNG supply and distribution. The implementation of virtual pipelines boosts efficiency, adaptability, and cost-effectiveness of natural gas compression stations, strengthening the natural gas supply chain. For instance, in August 2022, Sun Bridge Energy Services, an American oil, and gas enterprise, instituted a natural gas compression station in the Permian Basin. The organization inaugurated a compression station capable of processing 50 million cubic feet of natural gas per day in the Midland Basin. This move empowers oil and gas producers across the country to utilize dual-fuel engines for completion, drilling, and midstream operations, thus bettering emission levels with a cleaner fuel alternative like compressed natural gas. The station employs state-of-the-art composite tube technology, celebrated for its safety and dependability, and it's utilized by industry leaders like SpaceX and Shell. The fresh natural gas compression station by Sun Bridge Energy Services is pivotal in developing a virtual pipeline for cleaner fuels in the Permian Basin, expediting the shift towards greener energy sources for regional operators.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Virtual Pipeline Market

The liquefied natural gas (lng) virtual pipelinemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Ordinary Type, Special Type

2) By Mode Of Transportation: Truck, Rail, Ship, Barge

3) By End Use: Commercial, Industrial, Transportation

Subsegments:

1) By Ordinary Type: Standard LNG Containers, Conventional Storage Systems

2) By Special Type: Cryogenic Tanks, Pressurized LNG Containers, Modular Storage Units

Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Virtual Pipeline Market - Regional Insights

In the LNG virtual pipeline market for 2024, North America held the top position in terms of size. Its growth trajectory is also forecasted in the report. The report contains comprehensive market details across various regions that include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

