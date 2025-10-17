Animal Genetics Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

Animal Genetics Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Animal Genetics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Animal Genetics Market Through 2025?

The size of the animal genetics market has seen robust growth in the recent past. Its size is set to expand from $6.76 billion in 2024 to $7.28 billion in 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The significant growth observed in the historic period is largely due to factors such as rising demand for superior animal proteins and meat, support and initiatives from the government, occurrence of genetic diseases, expansion of livestock population, and a heightened awareness about animal welfare.

In the coming years, the animal genetics market size is projected to witness robust growth, reaching $9.6 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This growth during the forecast period is due to the rising adoption of advanced genomic technologies, the creation of portable and affordable genetic testing solutions, increased consumption of animal-based products, growing demand for enhanced nutrition, and the surge in demand for animal-based dietary supplements. Key trends for the forecast period include next-generation sequencing (NGS), techniques such as CRISPR-Cas9 that allow accurate modifications to genetic coding, innovative genetic identification approaches which include DNA typing, genetic illness tests, and developments in reproductive technologies.

Download a free sample of the animal genetics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=15978&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Animal Genetics Market?

The surge in demand for animal-based protein is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the animal genetics market. Animal protein, which comes from sources like meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and dairy products, is increasingly preferred due to rising health awareness, fitness fads, and cultural tastes, particularly in developed nations. Animal genetics plays a crucial role in boosting animal protein production by facilitating the selection and breeding of animals that possess superior traits. These traits can include enhanced muscle mass, resistance to diseases, and better reproductive efficiency, all of which contribute to more successful and productive livestock farming. To illustrate, the Food and Agriculture Organization, a specialized agency of the United Nations based in Italy, reported revised data in December 2023 that global meat production rose consistently from 350 million tons in 2021 to 355 million tons in 2022. As a result, the escalating demand for animal protein is fuelling the expansion of the animal genetics market.

Which Players Dominate The Animal Genetics Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Animal Genetics include:

• Zoetis Services LLC

• CRV

• Genus

• Neogen Corporation

• Groupe Grimaud

• URUS Group LP

• Cobb-Vantress Inc.

• Topigs Norsvin

• Hendrix Genetics BV

• Accelerated Genetics

What Are The Future Trends Of The Animal Genetics Market?

Leading businesses in the animal genetics industry are introducing innovative technologies that incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) to more correctly and efficiently identify desirable attributes. AI aids in the early prognosis and detection of genetic abnormalities, which facilitates prompt interventions and reduces the occurrence of genetic diseases in animals. For example, in April 2022, Zoetis, a US animal health firm, launched its newest diagnostic advancement by incorporating AI blood smear testing into its multifunctional platform, Vetscan Imagyst. The technology employs advanced machine learning AI to perform precise and effective blood smear testing, complementing complete blood count (CBC) results and enabling vets to make more informed treatment choices for animals exhibiting hematologic irregularities. The AI-backed analysis provided by Vetscan Imagyst can highlight disorders, offer an approximation of the platelet count, authenticate white blood cell differentials, identify and count polychromasia, among other specifications, all within a matter of minutes.

Global Animal Genetics Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The animal genetics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Animal Genetics Products, Genetic Materials, Embryo

2) By Service: Genetic Disease Tests, DNA Typing, Genetic Trait Tests, Other Services

3) By Animal Type: Cattle, Pigs, Sheep And Goats, Companion Animals, Other Animals

4) By End User: Veterinary Hospitals And Clinics, Academic And Research Institutes, Animal Breeders, Pet Owners

Subsegments:

1) By Animal Genetics Products: Genetic Testing Kits, Breeding Services, Genomic Selection Tools, DNA Sequencing Services

2) By Genetic Materials: Semen (Artificial Insemination), Ovum (Eggs), Sperm Cells, Genetic Modification Reagents

3) By Embryo: Embryo Transfer Services, Embryo Cryopreservation (Freezing), In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Embryo Production, Embryo Sexing Services

View the full animal genetics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/animal-genetics-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Animal Genetics Market?

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the animal genetics market. However, the region projected to grow at the fastest rate in the upcoming period is Asia-Pacific. The report on the animal genetics market encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Animal Genetics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

epigenetics global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/epigenetics-global-market-report

optogenetics global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/optogenetics-global-market-report

molecular cytogenetics global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/molecular-cytogenetics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.