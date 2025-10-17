American Sustainable Business Network Gathers Leaders for Historic Summit on Strengthening Democracy

Join ASBN and over 80 speakers at the Business, Policy and Purpose Conference, Oct 21-23, 2025

3-day virtual summit features 80+ speakers including: Rick Steves, TV Host & Author; Fair Trade USA's Paul Rice; and Senate & Congressional candidates

No matter your politics, industry, or business size, we invite you to come together in support of democracy itself. Because without democracy, we all lose.” — Camilla Taylor, Executive Director, American Sustainable Business Network

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) is convening purpose-driven leaders for its Business, Policy and Purpose: The Business of Democracy conference, October 21-23, 2025. Over three half-days, the virtual summit will bring together hundreds of business leaders, policymakers, investors, and advocates to explore how sustainable businesses can strengthen democratic institutions while building a just, regenerative economy."Now is the time for generationally responsible leaders to come together to push for policies that strengthen democracy for all people, planet, and the future of our economy," said Camilla Taylor, Executive Director of ASBN. "We've curated a lineup of over 80 incredible speakers who believe business can be a force for good, and we all have a role to play."Star-Studded Speaker LineupThe conference features exceptional thought leaders including Rick Steves (Rick Steves' Europe), Paul Rice (CEO, Fair Trade USA), Mindy Lubber (CEO, Ceres), Kate Ogden (Seventh Generation), Mia Ketterling (Pinterest), Fran Seegull (U.S. Impact Investing Alliance), Skye Perryman (Democracy Forward), business-owners and legislative candidates Graham Platner (Maine Oysterman) and Jamie Ager (North Carolina Farmer), and opens with a Mindful Connection led by Pat McCabe (Weyakpa Najin Win), Diné activist and ceremonial leader.Three Days of Actionable ContentDay 1 (October 21): Business as a Force for Democratic Resilience – Explore how businesses can strengthen democratic institutions through strategic engagement with practical frameworks for responsible political involvement.Day 2 (October 22): Rewriting the Rules for an Inclusive Economy – Learn strategic advocacy techniques, policy engagement frameworks, and coalition-building strategies that drive meaningful change.Day 3 (October 23): Building Community Power and Collective Action – Transform values into action through mobilizing community networks and creating lasting social change. Closes with Rick Steves on what 50 years of travel has taught him about business and democracy.Flexible Attendance OptionsASBN offers 3-Day Pass ($250), 1-Day Pass ($87), and free admission for ASBN members. Passes include recordings for replays. Equity pricing and a limited number of press passes are available.The conference is made possible with support from Gold Level Sponsor Davis Wright Tremaine, LLP, and Silver Level Sponsor Naturepedic."No matter your politics, industry, or business size, we invite you to come together in support of democracy itself," Taylor emphasized. "Because without democracy, we all lose."###About American Sustainable Business NetworkAmerican Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) amplifies the collective voice of sustainable business to lead the way to a regenerative economy that is stakeholder-driven, just, and prosperous. As a multi-issue, membership organization, ASBN advocates on behalf of every business sector, size, and geography.Learn More: https://asbnetwork.org/the-business-of-democracy-where-purpose-policy-and-people-converge/ Register: https://asbnetwork.org/conference

Rick Steves, founder and CEO of Rick Steves’ Europe, ASBN Conference Oct 21-23, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.