CE: Government working with Macau Red Cross in advancing development of humanitarian efforts

MACAU, October 15 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today said the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government has always adhered to a people-first approach, and advanced humanitarian efforts via a focus on caring for vulnerable groups.

Mr Sam addressed a reception today to celebrate the 105th anniversary of the Macau Red Cross. He pledged the Government’s continued full support for the Macau Red Cross in its operations and development. The two have been working hand-in-hand to advance emergency relief, humanitarian assistance, protection of life, and preservation of human dignity, thereby making new contributions to the advancement of humanitarian causes.

Since its establishment, the Macau Red Cross has been rooted in, and serving, the city, while extending humanitarian services and social welfare support to the Chinese mainland and the international community, said Mr Sam.

Following Macao’s return to the motherland, the organisation officially became a highly-autonomous branch of the Red Cross Society of China, serving as a witness, participant, and contributor to the successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle with Macao characteristics. Whether responding courageously to major disasters, or making quiet contributions in daily life, the Macau Red Cross has written touching chapters in the MSAR’s humanitarian development, through measurable actions, he added.

The Chief Executive said building a “Law-based Macao”, “Vibrant Macao”, “Cultural Macao”, and “Blissful Macao” is the governance vision of the current-term MSAR Government, with the cornerstone of policymaking being to enhance residents’ sense of fulfilment, happiness, and security.

As a crucial component in the city’s humanitarian sector, the Macau Red Cross holds significant potential to deepen people-focused efforts, develop cultural initiatives, and promote domestic and international cultural exchanges in coordination with the Government.

Mr Sam expressed his hope that the Macau Red Cross would continue supporting the MSAR's development and governance, aligning with the city’s strategic deployments relating to high-quality development in the new era. He urged the Macau Red Cross to promote further the patriotic spirit, enhance professional service capabilities, strengthen poverty alleviation efforts, maintain social harmony and stability, and in particular, deepen collaborative mechanisms with the Red Cross Society of China. By leveraging Macao’s unique position and advantages, the organisation should advance internal-external connectivity in humanitarian cooperation.

Other guests attending the reception included: Vice Chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and President of the Red Cross Society of China, Mr He Wei; Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Mr Ho Hau Wah; Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong; Executive Vice President of the Red Cross Society of China, Mr Wang Ke; the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the MSAR, Mr Liu Xianfa; and the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the MSAR, Ms O Lam.