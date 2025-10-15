Faculty of Law of the University of Macau Successfully Hosts ‘International Law in Campus’ Lecture Series

MACAU, October 15 - The Faculty of Law at the University of Macau invited Mr Shang Zhen (Special Representative for Climate ChangeNegotiations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs); Ms Huang Yingni (Division Director, Department of Treaty and Law, Ministry of Foreign Affairs) and Mr Wei Xin (Deputy Division Director, Department of Treaty and Law, Ministry of Foreign Affairs), to deliver lectures on topics including ‘Ten Years Since the Paris Agreement: Review and Outlook’, ‘The BBNJ Agreement: a milestone in the history of the development of the law of the sea’, and ‘The ICJ's Relevant Advisory Opinion on Palestine &.The Negotiation of International Instruments to Prevent Plastic Pollution’.

During the lecture segment, Mr Shang Zhen firstly reviewed the negotiation process of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and elaborated on the far-reaching impact of the Paris Agreement on global climate governance over the past ten years, as well as China's unique contributions to global climate governance in terms of climate diplomacy, South-South co-operation, and practical actions. Ms Huang Yingni outlined the fundamental aspects, principal content, and far-reaching implications of BBNJ Agreement, providing a detailed account of China's positions and contributions to the agreement. Mr Wei Xin introduced China's participation in the Advisory Opinion on Palestinian Occupied Territories and the Advisory Opinion on Palestinian Humanitarian Aid, as well as the status of negotiations on international instruments to prevent and control plastic pollution, and China's position and advocacy in the negotiations.

The students actively asked the guest speakers questions about national positions in environmental negotiations and preparation for negotiations. Drawing from their diplomatic experience. The guests provided vivid and detailed responses to the students' queries, incorporating practical challenges encountered in diplomatic negotiations. The event concluded successfully amidst warm applause.

This event was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China and hosted by the Faculty of Law of the University of Macau, with co-organisation by the Macao Legal Exchange Association, the Faculty of Law Alumni Association of the University of Macau, and the Faculty of Law Students' Union of the University of Macau. Guests, experts, and scholars who attended the event included: Guo Xiaofeng, Director of the General Affairs Department of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR; Tong Io Cheng, dean of UM FLL; Iau Teng Pio, associate dean of UM FLL; Wei Dan, associate dean of UM FLL; Vong Keng Hei, president of the Macao Legal Exchange and Promotion Association; Chau Seng Chon, president of the Alumni Association of the Faculty of Law at the University of Macau; Chong Sam Meng, president of the University of Macau Faculty of Law Alumni Association; More than 100 guests from the Marine and Water Bureau, Environmental Protection Services Bureau, Municipal Affairs Bureau, Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, Legal Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Faculty of Law of the University of Macau, Faculty of Law of the Macau University of Science and Technology, and Faculty of Law of the City University of Macau also participated the event.