Federal reductions to critical services threaten public safety as flood season gets underway in California

Reduced storm monitoring

Due to federal reductions and staffing shortages, the California Nevada River Forecast Center (CNRFC), a decades-long partnership between California and the National Weather Service (NWS), will be unable to provide the same level of service to California as in previous years.

Traditionally, CNRFC has provided forecasts every six hours during large storm events. This may be reduced to once daily, limiting the state’s ability to track potential to dangerous shifts in weather.

Hydrologists and water managers at the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) Flood Operations Center and local water agencies rely on these forecasts to monitor impacts from storms and protect downstream communities from flooding. DWR, along with the California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES), also use these forecasts to pre-position rescue teams, identify at-risk neighborhoods, and coordinate the safe movement of vulnerable populations before floodwaters become life-threatening.

Accurate, up-to-date river modeling is critical for first responders — depriving them of that information increases the potential loss of life, and property in flood-prone communities.

Reduced water storage

California’s storm season is also a critical time of year when water managers need to capture, move, and store as much water as possible for the dry summer months. As reservoir inflow forecasts from CNFRC become less accurate, that compromises the ability to safely manage reservoirs. Water managers may not be able to effectively move supplies downstream into south-of-Delta reservoirs or groundwater recharge basins. This will mean less water supply come summer for California’s communities in Southern California and the agriculture industry in the Central Valley.

Federal cuts also threaten key data about California’s snowpack, increasing water management uncertainty and spring flood risk assessment. For example, federal cuts have greatly diminished the ability for federal entities to conduct snow surveys, which tell water managers how much spring runoff may be coming out of the mountains and into our streams, rivers, and reservoirs. The reduction accounts for a third of the state’s manually measured snow courses. This will lead to significantly less accurate water supply forecasts and present challenges for water allocations next year.

California’s proactive water strategy

In contrast to the Trump Administration’s inaction, Governor Newsom has advanced efforts to improve and expand California’s water supply – including through new infrastructure and water storage – and to prepare the state for flooding. This week, the Governor announced early, proactive efforts to pre-deploy specialized emergency response crews to help protect communities in Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange and Santa Barbara counties. DWR has also pre-positioned flood-fighting materials across 33 counties including 4.3 million sandbags and 191 containers full of flood-fighting supplies needed to help protect communities from damaging flood waters.

In August, California committed an additional $219 million to the Sites Reservoir project. Sites Reservoir is a key component of the Governor’s water strategy and will capture water from the Sacramento River during wet seasons and store it for use during drier seasons – holding up to 1.5 million acre-feet of water, enough to supply over 4.5 million homes for a year. The project will help California maintain a resilient water supply in the face of climate change, weather extremes, and water scarcity.

In addition to surface water storage, the Newsom Administration is improving California’s underground water storage. Data from DWR confirms that the state’s aquifers are improving year after year thanks to state efforts to capture and store more high flows during winter storms in groundwater basins, expand recharge basins, improve groundwater monitoring, and coordinate among local agencies to reduce groundwater pumping.

Flood Preparedness

Next week marks Flood Preparedness Week in California, which brings together state, federal and local agencies to inform residents about risks associated with flooding and how Californians can prepare for flooding. Flooding in California takes many forms, from slow-rise river flooding in valleys to fast-moving mud slides in Southern California mountains. Each of the state’s 58 counties has experienced at least one significant flood event in the last 25 years, and over one-quarter of the state’s population and a half-trillion dollars in assets are exposed to flood risk. Vulnerable populations bear a disproportionate share of the flood risk. DWR is working with its local partners to make sure communities are ready. DWR staff are holding over a dozen pre-season meetings across the state to discuss flood response preparations with local agencies and hold table-top exercises to ensure readiness. DWR continues to lead efforts for long-term flood resilience and keep people safe from floodwaters, with over $2 billion in active flood projects across the state. Learn more at https://water.ca.gov/What-We-Do/Flood-Preparedness.

Stay alert and be ready

Governor Gavin Newsom urges all Californians to stay alert and take proactive steps to stay safe as heavy rain and flooding impact the state this week. Protect yourself and your loved ones by following these official California safety recommendations: