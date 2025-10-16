it.com Domains Surpasses 100,000 Registered Domains, Marking a Major Milestone in Global Expansion

it.com Domains reaches 100K registered domains

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- it.com Domains, the global registry redefining how businesses and individuals establish their digital identity, announced that it has surpassed 100,000 active domain registrations. The amount has grown fourfold since March 2025, placing .it.com among the fastest-growing domain extensions worldwide and comparable in scale to entire national domains such as Uruguay’s .uy.Launched in 2021, it.com Domains has evolved from a bold idea into one of the most dynamic players in the industry. The company now works with more than 50 registrars across the globe — including GoDaddy, Namecheap, Dynadot, Porkbun, and GMO Internet Group — giving millions of users easy access to .it.com names.“Technology is only meaningful when it creates opportunity,” said Andrey Insarov, Founder and CEO of it.com Domains. “At it.com Domains, we combine engineering discipline with bold experimentation to make digital identity simpler, more transparent, and more accessible — empowering everyone to stand out and be recognized online.”The company’s success is built on both innovation and responsibility. It maintains one of the industry’s most proactive abuse-prevention programs, using data-driven monitoring and collaboration with leading security organizations to protect users and preserve trust across its growing namespace. By preventing fraudulent and malicious registrations before they spread, the company keeps the .it.com zone clean and reliable for both businesses and individuals.Known for its creative and technology-driven approach, it.com Domains has also been recognized globally for projects that connect technology and culture. Its interactive initiative in collaboration with Web Summit and World Chess “ Hans Niemann vs. You: The Largest AI-Powered Online Chess Game Between the World and the Grandmaster” brought together over 106,000 players from 132 countries, earning Gold and Silver at the 20th Annual w3 Awards, a Platinum MUSE Creative Award, and a nomination for the 2025 Webby Awards.By combining technical excellence, a strong registrar network, and a commitment to transparency and innovation, it.com Domains continues to expand its global presence — transforming from a fast-growing registry into a trusted platform for creativity, connection, and digital progress.About it.com DomainsThe company, it.com Domains LLC, is the official operator for the .it.com domain registry offering domains under the .it.com suffix, e.g., yourname.it.com. It is also planning to become a Registry Services Provider (RSP) in the coming round of new gTLDs planned by ICANN for 2026.Headquartered in London, it.com Domains is committed to promoting the adoption and trusted use of the *.it.com domain space worldwide.For more information, please visit https://get.it.com

