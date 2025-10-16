NXTSTIM’s EcoAI™ Backed by Largest 24-Month Real-World Dataset in Pain Therapy

Dr. Bart Billet treating a patient with NXTSTIM’s EcoAI™

Landmark 24-month study of over 2,100 patients shows EcoAI™ delivers long-term pain relief and functional improvement with zero adverse events.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NXTSTIM released new 24-month real-world data from its EcoAI ™ therapy, now published in the Journal of Pain Research . The study followed more than 2,100 adults living with pain over two years, making it the largest dataset to date for a non-invasive neuromodulation therapy. The results show consistent pain relief, improved daily function, and no adverse events, confirming that EcoAI™ can deliver long-term results across diverse patient groups."This landmark data confirms EcoAI™ as a valuable diagnostic and therapeutic tool in the pain management algorithm, and emphasizes the pioneering role NXTSTIM is playing to advance remote digital health in the pain management space globally." - Krishnan Chakravarthy MD, PhD - FounderKey Findings:a. 187,930 self-administered sessions across 2,100 adults with chronic pain.b. Median pain scores dropped from 4.1 at baseline to 1.9 after 24 months.c. Responder rates (patients with stable or improved symptoms) ranged between 66% and 71%, sustained over two years.d. Quality-of-life metrics: mood, function, social engagement, work activity, improved significantly (p < 0.01).e. Optimal use: 2 - 4 sessions daily, 20 - 59 minutes each; older adults (≥60) showed the highest compliance and benefit.f. Zero adverse events reported in nearly 188,000 sessions, underscoring EcoAI’s safety in home-based use.Several clinicians involved in the study shared their perspective on EcoAI™ and its impact on pain management.Dr. Bart Billet, AZ Delta Hospital, Belgium, said: “Traditional pain treatments, medications and invasive procedures, are costly, complex, and carry risks. EcoAI™ is innovative, affordable, and completely non-invasive. What’s remarkable is that patients can manage their own therapy while giving clinicians real-time insight into outcomes.”Dr. Manish Suthar, Pain Prevention and Rehabilitation, added: “Countless patients have benefited from EcoAI™, a wireless, Oreo-sized device that’s easy to use and effective. With 24 months of real-world data proving consistent results, EcoAI™ offers a therapy unmatched by medications or other strategies helping patients rely less on oral substances.”Dr. Jaspal Ricky Singh, Weill Cornell Medicine, noted: “EcoAI™ is going to shape long-term patient care by providing a non-invasive, non-pharmacologic therapy that decreases pain and improves quality of life.”Together, their perspectives show how AI-based, non-invasive care is changing the way chronic pain is managed.Chronic pain affects millions of people each year and continues to put pressure on healthcare systems. Pain management often still relies on medications or procedures that can be expensive and carry risks. The new 24-month results show that AI-driven neuromodulation can provide lasting relief safely, offering a drug-free option that is easier to scale and fit into everyday care.EcoAI™ helps patients take control of their therapy while giving clinicians visibility into how it is used and how patients respond. It bridges the gap between data and real-world care, making personalized, evidence-based therapy part of daily life rather than something confined to the clinic.Powered by a closed-loop AI engine, the device automatically adjusts stimulation settings in real time. It fine-tunes waveform, intensity, and timing based on each patient’s feedback and results. This keeps therapy comfortable and effective, unlike static TENS or EMS devices. With remote monitoring built in, clinicians can view anonymized usage trends while patients manage therapy independently at home. It is a practical mix of precision care and everyday ease.About EcoAIEcoAI™ is an FDA-approved device that combines TENS and EMS technology with adaptive AI. It provides personalized, non-invasive pain therapy. It continuously adjusts treatment based on patients' responses. This makes relief more consistent and easier to maintain over time.About NXTSTIMNXTSTIM, based in San Diego, develops smart neuromodulation and digital therapy solutions for pain and chronic care. The company's goal is to empower patients, reduce opiod reliance and introduce data-driven innovation into daily clinical practice.

