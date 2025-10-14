Kansas Rural Health Innovation Alliance Meeting Oct. 16

The Kansas Rural Health Innovation Alliance (KRHIA) will hold its second of three meetings on Oct. 16, as the 14 Governor-appointed alliance members support the application for the Kansas’ Rural Health Transformation Program.

The passage of H.R. 1 included $50 billion for the Rural Health Transformation Program. KRHIA is working with Kansas’ application development team as it prepares its plan for RHTP funding. The application must be submitted by Nov. 5. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services will announce funding awards by Dec. 31.

The goal of the application is to support Kansas’ rural health systems, communities and patients in a holistic manner by improving access and outcomes through workforce development, education, systems change and technology.

The KRHIA held its first meeting on Oct. 9. The virtual meeting was livestreamed on YouTube and was available to view on the KDHE Rural Health Program webpage. The accessible recording will be available soon on the Kansas Rural Health Program webpage. The Oct. 16 event will be available for viewing the same way.

The final meeting will be held Oct. 20 and will also be available to view via livestream.

WHAT: Kansas Rural Health Innovation Alliance meeting

WHEN: 2-4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 16

WHERE: KDHE YouTube page and the KDHE Rural Health Transformation Program webpage