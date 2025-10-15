Governor Stein Celebrates North Carolina’s Aerospace Industry at GTCC Aviation Center Groundbreaking

Today Governor Josh Stein joined Guilford Technical Community College to celebrate the groundbreaking of its new Aviation Center. The Aviation Center, which follows on the heels of a historic job announcement from JetZero, will provide more students with industry-recognized skills and certifications for careers in aerospace and advanced manufacturing.

“North Carolina is synonymous with aviation and aerospace innovation. We were the first in flight, and now, we are the future of flight,” said Governor Josh Stein. “At this Aviation Center, students will gain the skills and real-world experience to succeed in the high-wage jobs the Triad is attracting. Together we can make our state a magnet for even more aerospace jobs and continue to strengthen our advanced manufacturing sector.”

In North Carolina’s Triad region, aviation and aerospace already support more than 15,000 jobs, including jobs at companies such as HondaJet, HAECO, Textron, and FedEx. In June, JetZero announced the company would be investing more than $4.7 billion to build its first commercial airplane manufacturing facility, creating more than 14,500 jobs. In 2025, aviation contributed $88 billion to the North Carolina economy and supported more than 427,000 jobs, underscoring the region’s status as a global hub for aerospace innovation and workforce excellence.

CNBC ranked North Carolina the Top State for Business in 2025, highlighting its business-friendly environment and workforce. To support North Carolina’s growing economy, the Governor established the Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships, which published its first report in June. The Council seeks to expand access to good jobs with good wages by investing in apprenticeship and technical education programs and securing a post-secondary path for every student in North Carolina. Since taking office in January, Governor Stein has announced nearly $20 billion in new investments and more than 27,000 new, good-paying jobs coming to North Carolina.