Medicare Open Enrollment is here and SHIBA has tools to help you prepare!

OLYMPIA, WA – Medicare’s Open Enrollment starts Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. This is the annual time when people already enrolled in Medicare can change plans. If you received a notice that your current plan is ending, you must select a new one during this time. The Office of the Insurance Commissioner’s (OIC) SHIBA program has a new tool to help people prepare.

During open enrollment, you can:

Switch from Original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan and vice versa.

Join, drop, or switch a Part D prescription drug plan if you’re on Original Medicare.

Switch to a different Medicare Advantage plan available in your county.

“We know Medicare can be hard to navigate,” said Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer. “If you’re feeling overwhelmed, our new Medicare Jumpstart Toolkit can help you get organized. It helps you understand the coverage you have now and your options for 2026 so it’s easier to decide to make a change.”

Order a free Medicare Jumpstart Toolkit online or pick one up at your local library or senior center.

Medicare is not a one-size, fits-all-program. Each person’s needs are different, so before you make a final decision, consider these tips:

To schedule a counseling appointment with a SHIBA volunteer, Monday through Friday: