ARKANCE Appoints Tobias Scheele as EVP of Americas to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARKANCE, a global leader in technology and services for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) and manufacturing industries, today announced that seasoned enterprise technology leader Tobias Scheele has been appointed Executive Vice President (EVP) of Americas and now leads its U.S. operations. Scheele succeeds Daniel Counts, founder of U.S. CAD (acquired by ARKANCE in 2023), who will transition to a Strategic Advisor role supporting global strategy and long-term growth.

An accomplished executive and visionary leader, Scheele brings extensive experience advancing industrial software, enterprise technology, and operational strategy at leading global companies, including Schneider Electric and AVEVA. Throughout his career, he has overseen financial and go-to-market strategies, led large-scale M&A integrations, and managed complex commercial operations and digital product portfolios, all centered on delivering customer value, innovation, and sustainable growth.

“This transition reflects the strength and depth of our leadership team in the U.S. and across our global organization,” said Greg Arranz, Chief Executive Officer at ARKANCE. “Daniel founded U.S. CAD and built the foundation for our U.S. operations, guiding the business through decades of remarkable growth, resilience, and innovation. Since joining ARKANCE, he has continued to shape our evolution through strategic acquisitions, trusted partnerships, and a people-first culture. I am deeply grateful for his vision and leadership, and I am pleased he will continue to play an integral role as an advisor to our global business. With Tobias stepping in, I am confident he is the right leader to scale our impact, deliver even greater value for our customers and partners, and advance our mission.”

“Leading this organization for more than two decades has been a true honor,” said Daniel Counts, Strategic Advisor at ARKANCE. “From founding U.S. CAD in 1999 and realizing so many achievements along the way, I have had the privilege of collaborating with extraordinary people who share a deep commitment to our customers, partners, and one another. As I transition into a global advisory role, I am excited to stay connected to our U.S. team, partners, and customers while helping shape future strategy and ongoing transformation for ARKANCE, to benefit our customers, team members, and the industries we serve.”

“I am deeply honored to step into this role at an organization with a proud legacy and a bright future,” said Tobias Scheele, EVP of Americas at ARKANCE. “Over the past several weeks, I have had the privilege of working closely with Greg, Daniel, and our U.S. leadership team, gaining a deeper understanding of our people, customers, and partners, and the tremendous opportunities ahead. The U.S. AEC industry is at a pivotal moment that calls for greater innovation, smarter use of data, and more connected platforms and workflows to meet today’s challenges and prepare for the future. I am energized to build on this momentum and drive the U.S. business to its full potential in the next chapter of growth.”

About ARKANCE

ARKANCE is a global partner in business and digital transformation for the architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing industries. We help organizations enhance operational efficiency and improve how they design, build, and manufacture through proven solutions grounded in deep industry expertise, platform specialization, trusted technology partnerships, and proprietary innovation.

With 1,200 dedicated experts worldwide, we combine global scale with local insight to support the successful delivery of complex projects across diverse markets and delivery models. ARKANCE is a subsidiary of the Monnoyeur Group, a global company with more than a century of experience driving industrial transformation. Learn more at arkance.us.

MEDIA CONTACT

Email: marie.racewicz@arkance.us

