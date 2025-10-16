Jump Realty Partners with REConnect by Neutrino to Bring Cutting-Edge Marketing Tech to Canada

Canada’s Jump Realty Pioneers REConnect Integration to Transform Agent Marketing

The collaboration introduces REConnect’s powerful design automation tools to Canada, empowering Jump Realty agents to market listings faster and smarter.

WINDSOR, ONTARIO , CANADA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jump Realty is proud to announce its new partnership with REConnect by Neutrino , marking an exciting milestone as the first SME Canadian brokerage to join forces with this innovative platform. This collaboration aims to enhance the real estate experience for clients and agents by leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline processes and create a variety of highly engaging marketing pieces.REConnect is a data-driven marketing platform designed specifically for real estate professionals. It integrates MLS listings directly into Canva, allowing agents and brokerages to instantly generate accurate, on-brand marketing materials without repetitive manual input. Listing data such as price changes, photos, and status updates sync automatically, ensuring materials are always up to date. With its flexible team and brokerage-level tools, REConnect helps agents save time, maintain consistency, and scale their marketing efforts efficiently.Jump Realty, with its commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and embracing new solutions, sees this partnership as a strategic step toward continued growth and success.“By integrating REConnect's advanced tools, Jump Realty is set to elevate its services, providing unmatched efficiency and personalized experiences for our agents” - Mary Morrison, Co-Owner, Jump Realty.“This partnership underscores Jump’s dedication to innovation and our unwavering focus on delivering exceptional value in the ever-evolving real estate landscape. We are thrilled to partner with REConnect and become their first SME Canadian brokerage” - Damon Winney, Co-Owner and Broker of Record, Jump Realty.“We built REConnect to bridge the gap between data and design. Real estate professionals shouldn’t have to waste hours retyping MLS information or searching for stats or photos — they should be creating beautiful, accurate marketing in minutes. Partnering with Jump Realty allows us to refine the platform with real-world agent feedback, ensuring REConnect truly solves the day-to-day marketing challenges brokerages face.” - Haydn Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer, Neutrino, Inc.About Jump Realty Inc, BrokerageStarted in 2017, Jump Realty Inc, Brokerage is an agent-centric, tech forward, early adopter in the industry. Jump has experienced explosive growth in their region. In less than 8 years Jump has grown from start-up to a multi market powerhouse. With edgy marketing and a culture of collaboration, the company strives for constant innovation to outperform today’s market while future proofing for tomorrow’s. With over 170 agents and 8 offices, Jump serves all of Ontario and is headquartered in Windsor, Ontario.About Neutrino, Inc.Founded in 2006 by Jon Mendoza and Mike Karikas, Neutrino, Inc. creates innovative solutions for luxury real estate brokerages, combining custom technology with award-winning design. In addition to award-winning websites, Neutrino has created countless tools to automate real estate processes from leads to marketing, as well as several industry first solutions to create seamless integrations between popular tech.

