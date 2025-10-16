GiveThemBeer Drops Its Biggest Holiday Collection Yet: 20 Advent Calendars for Grown-Ups — Even One for Pickle Lovers

GiveThemBeer’s 12 Days of IPAs Advent Calendar — a handcrafted 12-day craft beer countdown featuring top-rated IPAs from U.S. breweries.

GiveThemBeer’s 20 advent calendars for adults feature beer, whiskey, tequila, jerky, bacon, pickles, and moonshine for a festive holiday countdown.

Our customers want more than a gift; they want something that makes the holidays memorable and fun.” — Kymberly Toner - Co-Founder

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GiveThemBeer , an online leader in alcohol-themed gifts, has dropped its 2025 Advent Calendar Collection, featuring 20 unique countdowns for adults. Each calendar is curated and assembled by hand at the company’s Florida facility, blending small-batch creativity with nationwide reach.From craft beer and whiskey to sparkling wine, tequila, and niche favorites like jerky, bacon, moonshine, and pickles, each calendar puts a creative twist on the holiday countdown tradition — giving grown-ups something new to discover each day of the season.Adult advent calendars have exploded in popularity, becoming one of the fastest-growing holiday trends. Social engagement with advent calendar content has surged over 350% year-over-year, showing the category’s shift from childhood novelty to adult obsession. According to CivicScience, 22% of U.S. adults plan to participate in an advent calendar this year, including 9% for the first time. Analysts estimate the global advent calendar market at $1.3 billion in 2024, with themed and gourmet variations driving much of that growth.Key Highlights:- 20 uniquely curated advent calendars, handcrafted and shipped from GiveThemBeer’s Florida facility- A mix of beer, whiskey, tequila, wine, moonshine, and other boozy favorites- Food-themed favorites including jerky, bacon, and pickle calendars- Early November shipping, with many calendars expected to sell out before December- Gift-ready packaging designed for instant holiday delightExplore the full 2025 Advent Calendar Collection and find your perfect holiday countdown at www.GiveThemBeer.com/pages/adult-advent-calendars About GiveThemBeerFounded in 2014, GiveThemBeer is a U.S.-based online retailer specializing in alcohol-themed and gourmet food gifts. Known for its creativity, craftsmanship, and fast nationwide shipping, the brand continues to make gifting personal, memorable, and genuinely fun.For high-resolution images, product samples for review, or interviews with the GiveThemBeer team, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.