15-Year-Old Automotive Photographer Christian Palazzolo Gains Global Attention with International Photography Award Win

Porsche "911 Sunset"- 2nd place winner - International Photo Awards- Auto Category

At just fifteen, Palazzolo transforms his love of cars into globally recognized art and creates business carstocamera.com

I was always obsessed with Hot Wheels cars as a kid (and still am) and now I get to spend my time photographing real cars. It's a dream come true and I am so excited to be internationally recognized.” — Christian Palazzolo

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At just 15 years old, Christian Palazzolo is emerging as one of the most exciting young artists to watch in automotive photography.Christian earned 2nd place in the International Photography Awards (IPA) in the Automotive (Non-Professional) category for his striking image “911 Sunset,” featuring a rare teal Porsche 911 GT3 Touring at dusk. The IPA competition, which drew more than 14,000 entries worldwide, is considered one of the most prestigious in photography—cementing Christian’s place as one of the youngest rising talents in the Automotive photography field alongside some of the world’s top photographers. The first place winner was from Egypt and the third place winner was from Japan.A self-taught photographer, Palazzolo launched his own creative brand, Cars to Camera https://carstocamera.com , @carstocamera where he captures bespoke automotive portraits for private clients and collectors. His work reflects both technical mastery and a deep appreciation for design — qualities that have drawn attention from car enthusiasts, media outlets, and industry professionals worldwide.This fall, Palazzolo will continue his upward trajectory as Artist-in-Residence at the Marriot's Art Ovation Hotel in Sarasota, Florida (November 11–17). A curated exhibition of his automotive photography, including the Porsche “911 Sunset,” will be on display for the public.Despite his age, Christian has already developed a distinctive style—blending precision, atmosphere, and storytelling. His automotive photographs highlight not only the engineering beauty of cars but also the emotions and environments surrounding them. Born in the United States and raised in London, England, he draws inspiration from his transatlantic upbringing, merging European elegance with the bold energy of the American automotive scene.Looking ahead, Christian hopes to collaborate with leading automotive brands, advertising agencies, luxury magazines, and collectors—bringing a new voice and perspective to the automotive industry.For more information about his work, visit www.carstocamera.com MEDIA CONTACT:Name: Rachel PalazzoloEmail: rachel@zolostudios.comPhone: 917-657-7861Website: https://carstocamera.com Instagram: @carstocamera

