Attorney General James Wins Lawsuit Against Sullivan County Mobile Home Park for Endangering Residents and Illegally Raising Rents

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that she has won her lawsuit against River Valley Estates, LLC (River Valley) for years of mistreating residents and illegal rent increases. Judge Meagan Galligan of the New York Supreme Court in Sullivan County found River Valley and its owners George Levin and Gayla Sue Levin violated New York laws by failing to provide residents with consistent clean water for years and for charging illegal fees and rent hikes that cost residents hundreds of thousands of dollars. The judge’s decision held that River Valley and its owners have violated numerous New York laws meant to protect the health and safety of manufactured home park tenants, causing residents to endure raw sewage overflowing into their homes, regular water outages, polluted water, and other unsafe conditions in their community. In addition, the court ruled that River Valley has charged illegal fees and rent increases and entered into unlawful leases that failed to protect tenants’ rights.

“Every New Yorker deserves a safe place to live with access to clean water,” said Attorney General James. “Not only were River Valley residents forced to suffer through years of dangerous conditions in their community, but they were also charged hundreds of thousands of dollars in unlawful fees and rent hikes. This treatment is illegal and unjustified, and today’s victory is a major step toward securing true justice for River Valley families.”

Attorney General James sued River Valley and the Levins in October 2024 for violating state laws meant to protect the health and safety of its tenants and prevent illegal rent hikes. Since 2017, over 200 residents of River Valley have endured dangerous conditions due to the park’s failure to maintain its water systems. As alleged in Attorney General James’ lawsuit, residents routinely face boil water orders and have their water shut off entirely, forcing them to spend their own money to obtain clean water. Park residents have described the water as putrid, sulfuric, sandy, gritty, and topped with a slick, oily film.

River Valley’s lack of water infrastructure causes significant hardships for its residents. On top of the health hazards, the added costs of purchasing clean water, paying for home filtration systems, and needing to wash laundry at separate facilities are serious burdens for the low-income population of the park. One resident described the unforeseen expense of having to purchase their own clean water as a “hidden tax of living at River Valley Estates.” The unpredictable nature of the boil water notices and lack of service is severely distressing and led one resident to rent a separate, additional lot at a different park to ensure access to safe water.

Residents of River Valley have also been subjected to illegal fees, rent increases, and improper leases that are violations of New York laws meant to protect tenants. River Valley charged residents who paid rent with a credit or debit card an illegal three percent fee on each transaction. In August 2022, River Valley imposed a permanent $39.50 garbage fee for all 229 park residents without proper notice. From 2019 to 2023, River Valley increased tenants’ rents during their lease terms, in violation of the law.

The court’s decision found River Valley’s owners liable for violating New York housing laws meant to ensure residents of manufactured home parks have a safe place to live. The court also found that River Valley’s excessive rent hikes were illegal, and that residents were charged illegal fees and credit card surcharges for rent payments and were subjected to illegal provisions in their leases. This is the first time a manufactured home park owner has been found liable for violating provisions of the 2019 Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act.

Attorney General James is seeking more than $2 million in restitution for residents in addition to over $200,000 in civil penalties for violations of the law. The court will soon consider additional briefings to determine remedies.

The lawsuit is the latest example of Attorney General James taking action to protect low-income renters and fight illegal housing practices that put tenants at risk. In April, Attorney General James secured a settlement with property owners in the Capital Region for illegally denying housing to low-income renters who were using housing assistance. In December 2024, Attorney General James secured $6.5 million from Lilmor Management and its principal for repeated lead paint, mold, and maintenance code violations. In August 2024, Attorney General James made Shamco Management Corp. pay $400,000 to low-income tenants in New York City for illegally denying housing opportunities. In February 2024, Attorney General James announced an agreement with Westchester County real estate broker Pasquale Marciano and his companies to stop illegal policies that denied housing opportunities to low-income renters. Also in February 2024, Attorney General James secured a settlement with a Syracuse landlord for failing to address lead paint hazards at his properties.

This matter is being handled by Assistant Attorney General Justin Haines of the Poughkeepsie Regional Office and overseen by Assistant Attorney General in Charge of the Poughkeepsie Regional Office Vinita Kamath, with support from Associate Director of Legislative Affairs Casandra Walker, Administrative Assistant Sashawna Isaacs, and former student assistants Shoshana Goldman, Andrew Kohler, Eleni Mananas, and Jay Pozzuto. The Poughkeepsie Regional Office is a part of the Division of Regional Affairs, which is led by Deputy Attorney General Jill Faber. The Division of Regional Affairs is overseen by First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.