New York Destination Imagination Kicks-Off a New Season of its STEAM–Based Educational Program

NYDI team "The Dazzling Six Bananas" from BMP Ridge Street School in Blind Brook, Rye, NY, displays the trophy they earned for placing first in the elementary level of the Fine Arts Challenge, Less is More, at Destination Imagination's Global Finals in May 2025.

NYDI welcomes back former student teams and invites new ones from across NYS to join the experience

Educational, extracurricular programs are more critical than ever, especially those that teach the valuable future-focused skills found in STEAM initiatives.” — Josh Diamond, Affiliate Director and Eastern Regional Director, NYDI

CROTON-ON-HUDSON, NY, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Destination Imagination of New York (NYDI) is excited to launch its 26th year of participating in Destination Imagination (DI), an international, STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) educational program that helps kids from pre-K through grade 12 excel in areas of creativity, collaboration, idea generation, and problem-solving – all skills that will empower and set them up for lifelong successes.Last year, 57 student teams from across the state, including Allegany County, Erie County, Long Island, New York City, and Westchester County, joined NYDI and researched, planned, and created solutions to one of seven STEAM challenges. These solutions were presented in a series of tournaments in front of a panel of Appraisers and spectators, with the top-performing teams advancing to the next level. Each student team had between two and seven members, and included at least one Team Manager, who was 18 years or older and agreed to volunteer their time to organize, supervise, and mentor the team.“Educational, extracurricular programs are more critical than ever, especially those that teach the valuable future-focused skills found in STEAM initiatives. We’ve heard from alumni that participation in NYDI opened up new possibilities they previously thought unimaginable, and that the program gave them skills that they are still using today,” said Josh Diamond, Affiliate Director and Eastern Regional Director, NYDI. “This year, our goal is to expand the DI experience in NYS further so even more kids in our communities can benefit from the transformative experience.”NYDI provides resources and one-on-one assistance to guide participants throughout the Destination Imagination experience. Here’s a quick look at how the NYDI season works and a preview , including a video, of the 2025-2026 challenges.To learn more about NYDI, please visit us at https://www.nydi.org . For questions about the program, assistance in forming a team, and information about open houses and training events this fall/winter, please contact kpressman@nydi.org.About Destination ImaginationDestination Imagination, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) volunteer-led non-profit organization whose purpose is to inspire and equip students to become the next generation of innovators and leaders. The organization is a leader in project-based learning experiences, where students work together in teams to solve open-ended STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) and service learning Challenges and then present their solutions at tournaments.Destination Imagination has impacted more than one million students, been recognized by HundrED for child-centered learning, and is a recipient of the Montessori Global Education STAR Endorsement. To learn more, please visit http://destinationimagination.org

In Destination Imagination, kids work in teams to tackle open-ended STEAM challenges and develop creative and critical thinking skills.

