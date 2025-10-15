Smithers Announces Cherie Gudz as President for the Environmental Risk Sciences Division

Cherie Gudz, President, Smithers, Environmental Risk Sciences

Smithers has appointed Cherie Gudz as President of the Environmental Risk Sciences Division.

We are excited to welcome Cherie Gudz to the Smithers team. Her expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving our strategic objectives and strengthening our collective success.” — Michael Hollabaugh

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smithers , a leading provider of testing, consulting, information, and compliance services, appointed Cherie Gudz as President of the Environmental Risk Sciences Division As President, Gudz is responsible for providing strategic, commercial, and operational leadership across the global Environmental Risk Sciences Division operations.Gudz joins Smithers with more than 25 years of operational and leadership experience in environmental services and the broader Testing, Inspection, Certification, and Compliance (TICC) laboratory sector. She has held senior executive roles at Eurofins Scientific, KKR, Element, Microbac, and SGS. Most recently, she directed North and South America acquisition and integration activities at the Phenna Group.“We are excited to welcome Cherie to the Smithers team. Her expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving our strategic objectives and strengthening our collective success,” said Michael Hollabaugh, Group President, Smithers. “Cherie’s proven operational and leadership skills will ensure that Smithers continues to be a first-choice partner for our global client base by providing accurate data, on time, with high touch .”Gudz holds a Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology from Wilkes University. She also serves on the board of the National Museum of Industrial History in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is a member of the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania.Visit www.smithers.com for more information about Smithers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.