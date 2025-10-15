Governor Kotek Joins New Public Health Alliance to Safeguard Public Health for Oregonians

In a continued effort to protect and strengthen access to care for all Oregonians, Governor Tina Kotek today announced Oregon’s participation in the newly launched Governors Public Health Alliance, a multi-state partnership aimed at ensuring rapid coordination and response to public health threats that cross state lines.

“Oregonians deserve a health system that’s ready to meet the moment — whether that’s a wildfire smoke event, a virus outbreak, or a long-term public health challenge,” Governor Kotek said. “This alliance is about staying one step ahead and making sure every Oregonian has access to the care, information, and protection they need. I’m proud that Oregon is working with other states to make that happen.”

The Alliance brings together a bipartisan group of governors committed to safeguarding public health through improved coordination, faster information sharing, and unified guidance. This move reflects Oregon’s leadership in putting people’s health and safety first, and builds on work being done in the West Coast Health Alliance.

The new Governors Public Health Alliance, supported by the nonprofit GovAct, will create a direct line of collaboration among governors and public health leaders across the country. Governors joining the Alliance are Governors Bob Ferguson (WA), Josh Green (HI), Maura Healey (MA), Kathy Hochul (NY), Tina Kotek (OR), Ned Lamont (CT), Lou Leon Guerrero (GU), Dan McKee (RI), Matt Meyer (DE), Wes Moore (MD), Phil Murphy (NJ), Gavin Newsom (CA), Jared Polis (CO), JB Pritzker (IL), and Josh Stein (NC). This allows Oregon to stay connected to cutting-edge best practices, access critical information in real time, and help shape consistent, science-based public health strategies that protect all communities.

“From infectious disease to the quieter epidemics eroding our health literacy and mental well-being, the threats to our collective health continue to multiply,” said Oregon Health Authority Director Sejal Hathi, MD, MBA. “Through the Governors Public Health Alliance, Oregon advances a shared effort to act faster, communicate clearer, and protect our people more effectively as public health risks arise.”

This partnership ensures that Oregon’s public health teams will have access to tools, expert briefings, and coordinated policies that improve the state’s ability to prepare for and respond to emerging health threats. It also reinforces Oregon’s commitment to working beyond its borders to ensure regional and national preparedness.

The Governors Public Health Alliance complements existing coalitions like the West Coast Health Alliance and expands the framework for national cooperation, helping ensure that public health is prioritized in a time of growing challenges and complexity.

