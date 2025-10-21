Automotive Digital Mapping Market Size Worth $18.81 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Digital Mapping Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Much Is The Automotive Digital Mapping Market Worth?

The dimension of the automotive digital mapping market has seen swift expansion in the preceding years. The market, set to expand from $9.14 billion in 2024 to $10.65 billion in 2025, is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The growth within this historic period was spurred on by factors such as the early evolution of digital mapping, enhancements in the automotive industry, the growing expanse of the commercial vehicle market, surges in consumer demand for navigation and location-based amenities, and the uptake of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Over the coming years, a swift expansion is anticipated in the automotive digital mapping market, with its worth expected to escalate to $18.81 billion in 2029, which translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth in the forecasting period is the result of several factors including the spread of smart city initiatives, an increased need for real-time traffic data, the rise in the electric vehicle sector, an emphasis on environmental sustainability, and an expansion in the delivery and logistics industry. The forecast period will also witness significant trends such as the integration of mapping technology in new mobility, significant developments in AI and machine learning, the intersection of augmented reality (AR) technology and mapping, and partnerships between mapping enterprises and governments.

What Are The Factors Driving The Automotive Digital Mapping Market?

The surge in connected automobiles is projected to drive the expansion of the automotive digital mapping market in the future. Connected automobiles are defined as cars with internet connectivity and wireless communication abilities, which allow for the interchange of data with other vehicles, infrastructure, and external networks. The rise in the use of connected car technologies is being driven by technological progress, consumer demand, the development of autonomous and electric vehicles, and the creation of business opportunities. Automotive digital mapping plays a crucial role in connected car technology, offering vehicles the ability to provide advanced navigation, real-time traffic updates, superior safety features, and a smooth driving experience. For example, Casa Autopromotec s.r.l., an Italian manufacturer of machinery products for vehicles, reported in January 2023 that the global number of connected cars on the roads had reached 350 million in 2023, an 18% increase compared to 2022. As a result, this growth in connected vehicles is driving the expansion of the automotive digital mapping market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Automotive Digital Mapping Market?

Major players in the Automotive Digital Mapping include:

• Apple Inc.

• Google LLC

• Microsoft

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Denso Corporation

• Continental AG

• Magna International Inc.

• Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Valeo

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Automotive Digital Mapping Market?

Primary businesses in the car digital mapping sector are investing in pioneering, high automation mapping technologies like UniMap to boost precision and effectiveness of navigation systems. UniMap is a cutting-edge map-making platform that supplies the most up-to-date data, changing the way maps are constructed, revised, and applied. For example, HERE Technologies, a company based in the Netherlands with a focus on mapping technologies, launched UniMap in March 2023. This technology is a highly automated mapping system which facilitates swift development of digital maps and location-focused products, offering unparalleled freshness, quality, and inclusiveness in maps. UniMap operates on a novel computing structure that automates the map data generation and processing, merges different kinds of data, creates a cohesive map, and allows changes spotted in the physical world to be reflected on the map within a day.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Automotive Digital Mapping Market Share?

The automotive digital mappingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Mapping Type: 2D Maps, 3D Maps, Satellite Imagery

3) By Application: Autonomous Cars, Logistics Control Systems, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Mapping Software, Navigation Systems, Real-Time Traffic Mapping Solutions, Geospatial Data Solutions, Map Update Solutions, Autonomous Vehicle Mapping Solutions

2) By Services: Map Data Collection And Processing Services, Data Analytics And Insights Services, Integration And Implementation Services, Map Customization And Consultation Services, Maintenance And Support Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Automotive Digital Mapping Market?

In 2024, North America led the automotive digital mapping market and Asia-Pacific is predicted to witness the quickest growth in the forthcoming years. The report on automotive digital mapping market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

