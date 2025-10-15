Governor Hochul Celebrates Major Construction Milestone at Belmont Park

Long Island Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO President John R. Durso said, “On Long Island, we did not just build a world-class venue. In partnership with Governor Hochul, we built opportunity for working families. The men and women of the union movement have poured their hard work, commitment, and craftsmanship into building something that will stand as a point of pride for all New Yorkers. When leaders commit to good union jobs and responsible development, it ensures that projects like this will strengthen our economy and our communities.”

Nassau County Legislator Carrié Solages said, “The redevelopment of Belmont Park represents an exciting investment in Elmont’s future. This project will not only create good union jobs but will also transform Belmont into a world-class destination that brings pride, opportunity, and economic growth to our community.”

Nassau Suffolk Building Trades President Matthew Aracich said, “The Building and Construction Trades Council is proud to stand alongside Governor Hochul and celebrate the near-completion of the new Belmont Park Grandstand. This New Grandstand is the cornerstone of the effort to revive this once historic venue into the world-class racing that became ‘THE’ entertainment destination. This redevelopment project is built on more than a century of heritage that began in 1902 with a vision of showcasing the legends of turf, horses and riders that earned the reputation of being known as one of the world's finest sporting events. The topping-out ceremony highlighted the teamwork performed with key partners involved in the redevelopment, including NYRA, AECOM Tishman, and the dedicated unionized construction workers whose craftsmanship and expertise have driven the project forward. Our workforce created a masterpiece from the vision of architects, and creativity coupled with the talents of our council's skilled mechanics, apprentices, and union contractors.”

In 2023, Governor Hochul’s Executive Budget included a proposal for NYRA to modernize Belmont Park, and the FY24 Enacted Budget granted that approval, providing NYRA with a $455 million loan to build new racing facilities at the historic property in Elmont, N.Y.

Central to the Belmont Park redevelopment is a 300,000-square foot, five-story building featuring the amenities and hospitality offerings sports fans have come to expect. Designed by the renowned architectural firm Populous in conjunction with NYRA, the building will incorporate 21st century technology within a modern design representing a new era for Belmont Park.

As part of the overall redevelopment of Belmont Park, NYRA has expanded its commitment to modernizing the barn area and backstretch by completing the construction of two new dormitories since 2023, with construction on a third scheduled to begin later this fall. In addition to new residential housing at Belmont Park, NYRA has made significant further investments to improve backstretch quality of life by:

Upgrading the on-site medical clinic

Installing a modern Blue Light security system

Upgrading the Recreation Hall and Track Kitchen facilities

Renovating the on-site Gymnasium

Implementing new flood mitigation strategies

Ensuring access to reliable Wi-Fi

By reducing the grandstand’s overall footprint and introducing new pedestrian and vehicular tunnels to the infield, the new Belmont Park will provide fans and the surrounding community with more open and accessible green space than ever before.

When complete, the new Belmont Park will feature four newly constructed racing surfaces: the traditional 1 1/2-mile dirt main track, two turf courses, and a one-mile Tapeta track, which will serve as the exclusive surface for winter racing.

Upon completion of the new grandstand at Belmont in 2026, all racing operations at Aqueduct Racetrack will move to the new Belmont facility and the New York Racing Association will return the property back to the State of New York. In anticipation of Aqueduct's closure, Empire State Development in partnership with the Franchise Oversight Board will lead a planning process with local stakeholders to reimagine over 100 acres at the site in early 2026. Consistent with Governor Hochul's Executive Order 30, ESD shall consider the goal of creating additional housing.

For additional information on the new Belmont Park, please visit NewBelmont.com

About The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA)

NYRA is a not-for-profit corporation franchised by New York State to conduct thoroughbred racing at Aqueduct Racetrack, Belmont Park and Saratoga Race Course. NYRA tracks are the cornerstone of New York State’s horse racing economy, which is responsible for 19,000 jobs and more than $3 billion in annual statewide economic impact.

About AECOM Tishman

AECOM Tishman is the construction manager for Belmont Park. One of the world’s leading builders since 1898, AECOM Tishman is deeply experienced managing complex and important projects, having managed the construction of more than 900 million square feet, including iconic buildings such as the Manhattan West, One Vanderbilt, Hudson Yards, and 270 Park Avenue.

About Populous

Populous is a global design firm that began with a singular focus — to draw people together around the things they love, through experiences that capture all the senses and amplify the pure emotion shared in human moments. Over the last 40+ years, the firm has designed more than 3,500 projects worth over $60 billion across emerging and established markets. Populous’ comprehensive services include architecture, interior design, event planning and overlay, branded environments, wayfinding and graphics, planning and urban design, landscape architecture, aviation and transport design, hospitality and sustainable design consulting. Populous has over 1,600 employees in 33 global offices on four continents with regional centers in Kansas City, London and Brisbane.