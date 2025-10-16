Infotel Announces Solution Compatibility for Its DB/IQ Suite for IBM’s Latest Releases of z17 Hardware and z/OS 3.2

Tampa, Florida infotel-software.com

Infotel announces its solution suite for IBM Db2®, DB/IQ, is now compatible with IBM’s z17 hardware platform and also IBM’s latest OS release, version 3.2.

Infotel SA (ENX:INF)

Our development teams have aligned with IBM to ensure our latest release of DB/IQ, version 7.01, has maintained compatibility with IBM’s newest hardware and software releases, the z17 and z/OS 3.2” — Arnaud Siminski, Sr. Software Division Director

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infotel, a global leader in mainframe software solutions, today announced full compatibility for its flagship product suite for IBMDb2 DB/IQ , with IBM’s z17 hardware platform and also with IBM’s latest operating system release, version 3.2. IBM’s z17 mainframe became GA in June of 2025 while its latest z/OSversion officially launched on September 30, 2025.This compatibility ensures that organizations leveraging IBM’s newest Db2 technology as well as the latest enhancements to its zSystems hardware can continue to rely on DB/IQ for advanced SQL code-quality assurance, package management, and application performance optimization. DB/IQ version 7.01 has been rigorously tested to integrate seamlessly with z/OS 3.2, delivering enhanced performance and reliability across enterprise workloads.“Over the past five years, our development teams have aligned with IBM developers to ensure our latest release of DB/IQ, version 7.01, has maintained compatibility with IBM’s newest hardware and software releases, the z17 and z/OS 3.2,” said Senior Software Division Director Arnaud Siminski, of Infotel. “Our DB/IQ product will continue to complement IBM’s hardware and software enhancements in SQL capabilities and Db2 application management.”DB/IQ helps development teams manage the pressure to roll out high-quality software with fast turnarounds and more frequent release cycles brought on by the introduction of DevOps to the mainframe. With DB/IQ, users can make sense of this software development chaos by quickly identifying poorly performing SQL code and offering suggested updates for optimization thereby helping to reduce technical debt.DB/IQ can also identify redundant packages, removing them, and reorganizing the Db2 Catalog, resulting in a more optimized and streamlined Db2. With the new release of IBM Db2 V13.1, Infotel customers can continue to realize these code quality and database optimization benefits.Infotel customers do not need to make any special considerations for DB/IQ compatibility to these latest IBM releases. DB/IQ is compatible with any upgrade to Db2 V13 on Day 1. Any Infotel customers needing support to elevate to the latest version of DB/IQ should contact Infotel’s support team here About InfotelA European player in the digital transformation of businesses, the Infotel group has been a primary contact for IT departments and European Key Accounts for nearly 45 years. Infotel provides these clients with acknowledged expertise in the management and evolution of their IT assets. It also advises innovative businesses and services integrating digital technologies as well as Big Data and mobile expertise. Infotel develops its know-how in the Banking, Insurance, Retirement, Industry and Transport sectors based on innovation and R&D.With a workforce exceeding 3,100, the Group, listed on Euronext Paris, generated a revenue of $294.8 million in 2024 and is growing steadily year over year. As a software publisher, Infotel also deploys a range of products for large servers in Europe, the USA and the rest of the world.See Infotel in Action in Dusseldorf, GermanyInfotel has signed on to be a Gold Sponsor at the upcoming IDUG EMEA Db2 conference scheduled for Sunday, October 26, through Thursday, October 30, 2025. Customers or partners attending IDUG EMEA who wish to visit with Infotel can contact the Infotel EMEA team here, or by calling the Dusseldorf office at +49 211 4403166.

