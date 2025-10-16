Longshore Capital Partners Invests in Enavate, a Leading Microsoft Implementation and Managed Services Provider

Enavate is a leading Microsoft partner providing ERP, cloud, and managed services to SMBs across multiple industries.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longshore Capital Partners (“Longshore”) is pleased to announce that it has invested in a leading Microsoft implementation and managed services provider, Enavate . Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., Enavate provides full lifecycle Microsoft ERP services, including implementation, upgrades, migrations, and ongoing managed support; cloud hosting via Microsoft Azure; as well as analytics, reporting, and custom development. With a strong reputation in the SMB market, Enavate serves a diversified client base across industries such as food and beverage, distribution, financial services, manufacturing, professional services, healthcare, and technology.“Partnering with Longshore marks a pivotal moment for Enavate. Their resources, experience, and shared vision will allow us to accelerate innovation, expand the value we deliver to our clients, and create new opportunities for our people. With Longshore’s support, we’re poised to scale faster, strengthen our leadership in the Microsoft ecosystem, and continue transforming how companies run their businesses,” commented Enavate CEO Thomas Ajspur.“Enavate has built a strong reputation as a trusted Microsoft partner, and we are thrilled to support their next phase of growth. The company’s deep technical expertise and customer-first approach align perfectly with our investment strategy, and we see significant opportunities to expand their market presence both organically and through strategic acquisitions,” commented Longshore Partner, Ryan Anthony.About EnavateEnavate is the technology company that transforms businesses and the lives they touch. As the leading Microsoft Partner, Enavate delivers business consulting, Cloud implementations and managed IT services to clients across North America and Europe. With a focus on empowering organizations, Enavate helps clients achieve more by leveraging the full potential of their technology investments.For more information about Enavate’s solutions, visit www.enavate.com About Longshore Capital PartnersLongshore Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm that invests alongside founders and management teams of lower middle-market services businesses across North America. Focused on companies with $5 million to $15 million of EBITDA, Longshore helps accelerate growth, build scalable operations, and create lasting enterprise value. The firm’s collaborative, hands-on approach emphasizes partnership, operational excellence, and sustainable value creation. For more information, visit www.longshorecp.com If you have questions regarding this transaction or would like to discuss other tech-enabled services-related opportunities, please contact Ryan Anthony or Nick Christopher of Longshore at 312-237-3838.

