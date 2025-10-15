Brownsville CBP officers seize more than $1.3 million in methamphetamine and black tar heroin at Los Indios International Bridge

LOS INDIOS, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Los Indios International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged methamphetamine and black tar heroin with an approximate combined value of $1,331,172 hidden within a 2001 Chevrolet.

“Our officers work with diligence as they perform their duties and their efforts led to this significant drug seizure, keeping the dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

Packages and pails containing 67.1 pounds of methamphetamine and 42.5 pounds of black tar heroin seized by CBP officers at Los Indios International Bridge.

The seizure took place on Oct. 6 at the Los Indios International Bridge when a 37-year-old male Mexican citizen attempted entry into the United States in a 2001 Chevrolet. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary inspection for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a canine unit and a nonintrusive inspection system, CBP officers discovered packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 67.1 pounds of alleged methamphetamine and 42.5 pounds of alleged black tar heroin.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizure is approximately $595,996 in methamphetamine, and $714,092 in heroin, respectively.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle and turned the driver over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents who initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo, Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.