A clear mandate for change: RCP fellows vote to extend voting rights to collegiate members

Fellows of the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) have voted in favour of extending voting rights to collegiate members* in elections for councillors and vice presidents. An even higher percentage of voters also supported the RCP exploring legislative change to extend voting rights for the election of the president.

At the RCP annual general meeting (AGM) of fellows on 25 September 2025, a set of proposed changes to modernise the college’s election processes was presented. The online ballot, open to all eligible fellows, closed at 5pm on 10 October, with a turnout of 29.6% (4,714 valid votes).

More than three-quarters (75.5%) of fellows in a (non-binding) vote said that the RCP should explore amending the Medical Act 1860 to remove restrictions and extend voting rights for the election of the president.

The results empower the RCP to update its bye-laws immediately and allow collegiate members* – many of them resident doctors – to vote in elections for vice presidents and councillors, giving them a democratic voice in the leadership of their college for the first time in over 500 years. RCP Council and the Board of Trustees will now explore next steps on widening the vote in presidential elections which requires legislative change.

The results at a glance

Proposal 1 (binding vote): Do you support widening voting rights to allow collegiate members* to vote in RCP councillor elections?

Proposal 1 was approved by 67.2% of voters. RCP bye-laws will be updated to allow collegiate members to vote in RCP councillor elections. (67.2% for, 32.8% against)

Proposal 2 (binding vote): Do you support widening voting rights to allow collegiate members* to vote in RCP vice president elections?

Proposal 2 was approved by 62% of voters. RCP bye-laws will be updated to allow collegiate members to vote in RCP vice president elections. (62.0% for, 38.0% against)



Proposal 3 (binding vote): Do you support removing RCP Council’s responsibility to review nominated candidates’ CVs in the elections of vice presidents?

Proposal 3 was not approved by 52.8% of voters. RCP Council will continue to review nominated candidates’ CVs for vice presidential elections. (47.2% for, 52.8% against)



Proposal 4 (non-binding vote): Do you agree that the RCP should explore amending the Medical Act 1860 and the RCP royal charter?

Proposal 4 was approved by 75.5% of voters. RCP Council and the Board of Trustees will now discuss next steps and explore amending the Medical Act 1860 to remove restrictions and extend voting rights for the election of the president. (75.5% for, 24.5% against)

Professor Mumtaz Patel, RCP president, said:

‘I was elected president earlier this year with a promise to modernise the college and re-establish the RCP as the voice of our membership. This is a crucial step in that journey, and I am delighted that fellows have voted for a more inclusive organisation and to give a voice to our resident doctors in the future of the college.

‘I am passionate about working with our resident doctors to improve medical education and training for the next generation of physicians so that all our fellows and members are able to provide the highest quality patient care possible. Collegiate members, many of whom are resident doctors and new consultants, will now have a stronger voice.

‘Thank you to everyone who voted in this historic ballot. The results, independently managed by Civica, show a clear mandate for change, and I am proud to say that together, we are building a college that is modern, transparent and representative of all physicians.’

Dr Catherine Rowan and Dr Stephen Joseph, RCP Resident Doctor Committee co-chairs, said:

'Giving resident doctors the vote means giving the next generation a voice. This is a landmark moment for the RCP. Extending voting rights to collegiate members recognises the vital role we play in shaping the future of medicine and ensures that our voices are heard at the highest levels of the college.

'Today’s result shows the strength of our community. Resident doctors are proud to work alongside our senior colleagues to deliver high-quality care every day, and we’re equally proud to have a say in how our college is led. This vote signals a shared commitment to modernisation and collective leadership.'

Download the full set of results.

Upcoming elections

The next round of elections will be for the roles of senior censor/vice president for education and training (VPET), vice president for Wales (VPW) and four councillors. Arrangements for these elections will be agreed at the November meeting of RCP Council.

The King’s Fund independent learning review

The vote to extend voting rights to collegiate members* is the latest in a series of actions undertaken following the King’s Fund independent learning review to improve leadership, management and culture as well as structure, process and board effectiveness.



* Collegiate members are subscribing members who have passed the MRCP(UK) exam OR are working in an NHS substantive consultant post OR are resident doctors enrolled in JRCPTB higher specialty training programmes (ST3+).