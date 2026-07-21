Solestra Group Continues Pursuit of Acquisitions in Aerospace, Defense, Unmanned Systems, and Space Manufacturing

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solestra Group , a leading precision manufacturing solutions provider for aerospace, defense, and other high-precision industries, announces a continued pursuit of strategic acquisitions to bolster its capabilities, customer base, share of wallet, and geographic footprint across North America. The company will continue to complete additional acquisitions in 2026 and beyond, reinforcing its momentum in building one of North America’s leading precision manufacturing platforms.Since its formation in 2021, Solestra Group has built a unified organization that offers world-class manufacturing capabilities to support mission-critical platforms and products. Solestra has completed seven successful add-on acquisitions to date, integrating them to align with a shared mission rooted in operational excellence and accountability.“Solestra was created to build a modern, scalable manufacturing platform, leveraging the strengths of our individual business units and combining them with our unified brand,” said John Mann, Director of M&A and Finance. “We’re continuing to acquire and invest in businesses that share our commitment to excellence and accountability, driven by long-term partnerships with the world’s leading aerospace and defense organizations.”Key Acquisition Criteria - Solestra is actively seeking partnerships with companies that align with its growth strategy and technical focus:- 70%+ revenue from A&D end markets (with specific interest in space, missile, or defense technology applications) - remaining 30% from high-precision industries such as medical, life sciences, electronics, and photonics- At least $10 million in sales and greater than $3 million of EBITDA (smaller companies considered if near existing footprint)- Seeking capabilities such as milling and turning, sheet metal forming, valued-added assembly, and chemical processing or finishing- Entrenched customer relationships with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers- Headquartered in the United States or Canada- Family- or sponsor-owned businesses preferred, but open to private-equity-owned businessesWhat Solestra Group Offers - For owners and investors seeking a long-term growth partner, Solestra provides:- A world-class precision manufacturing group built for growth- Deep relationships across Tier 1 and OEM aerospace and defense customers- Access to investment in equipment, engineering, marketing, and quality systems- Quick yes/no decisions, efficient diligence, and a proven track record of closing deals- A founder- and owner-friendly approach - an opportunity to join the broader value creation story- Track record of preserving and building on businesses' legacy- Corporate resources to manage finance, HR, IT, contracting, and other back-office functionsCall to ActionBusiness owners, business brokers, investment bankers, and advisors with relevant acquisition opportunities are encouraged to contact John Mann and Joe DeMartino, CEO of Solestra Group. Solestra is actively evaluating acquisition opportunities across North America and welcomes discussions with owners seeking a long-term growth partner, as well as intermediaries representing businesses that align with the company’s aerospace, defense, and high-precision manufacturing focus.BackgroundFounded in 2021 and backed by Emko Capital , Solestra Group has scaled rapidly with operations now spanning the United States and Canada. The company serves leading OEM and Tier 1 customers across defense, commercial aerospace, medical, and other high-precision industries. By integrating machining, precision assembly, sheet metal fabrication, and engineering expertise across its operating companies, Solestra delivers end-to-end manufacturing solutions that enhance quality, performance, and supply-chain resilience. The group’s strategy emphasizes technical depth, disciplined integration, and operational excellence, ensuring that every acquisition strengthens the collective capability of the Solestra brand.

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