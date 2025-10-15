SunKnowledge Inc. Beats TCS and Cognizant to Clinch Dual Titles in Scotts Corporate Premier League

Scotts Corporate Premier League 2024–2025

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, October 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Somebody once said, “Winning is not everything; it’s the only thing!” The recent victory of Sun Knowledge Services Inc. in the arena of corporate cricket once again demonstrated the veracity of these words. Winning both the Scotts Corporate Premier League (SCPL) Red Ball and White Ball Diamond Plate titles for 2024–2025, without losing a single match, Sun Knowledge’s Corporate Cricket Team’s remarkable achievement was a display of true grit in the face of tough opposition, of sheer talent, unshakeable resilience and brilliant teamwork. But one should not be surprised too much. After all, these are the same qualities that define Sun Knowledge as an organization both on and off the field.

An Unstoppable Force: Triumph across Both Categories

The Scotts Corporate Premier League is one of India’s most competitive and prestigious corporate cricket tournaments. This season saw participation from 26 teams in the White Ball category and 28 teams in the Red Ball category, featuring top corporate giants including TCS (TATA Consultancy Services), Cognizant, Sobisco, and more. Amid such fierce competition, Sun Knowledge’s sweeping dominance across both the tournaments stands as a shining testament to its excellence, discipline, and team unity.

From the opening matches to the finals, Sun Knowledge remained undefeated, setting new benchmarks for consistency and performance. The players showcased not just cricketing brilliance but also the organization’s values of collaboration, perseverance, and leadership.

White Ball Diamond Plate Glory

In the Scotts Corporate Premier League Diamond Plate (White Ball 2024–2025), Sun Knowledge showcased unmatched teamwork and precision. The team entered the finals after defeating TCS by 26 runs, powered by an unbeaten 49 from Keshav Tiwari*, who earned the Player of the Match title.

With the ball, Debopriyo Sur took 2 wickets for 11, Ali Shazeb grabbed 3 for 19, and others chipped in with key stumps. In the final against Sobisco MNK, Sun Knowledge sealed the championship with a 5-wicket win, remaining unbeaten. Keshav Tiwari again stole the spotlight with a blazing 56 off 29 balls, while Shaikh Zaheed Abbas set the tone with 20 off 11 balls. Their focus and discipline turned teamwork into triumph.

Red Ball Diamond Plate Victory

Carrying the same momentum, Sun Knowledge lifted the Red Ball Diamond Plate (2024–2025) title, defeating TCS by 21 runs in the final. Player of the Match, Debopriyo Sur, led the way with an all-round performance that anchored another memorable win.

Semi-Final Strength

Before the final match, Sun Knowledge edged past Cognizant in a thrilling semi-final, backed by a disciplined bowling attack and solid batting partnerships. Every player contributed, reflecting the team’s depth, unity, and consistency throughout the season.

For complete tournament statistics and rankings, please visit https://cricheroes.com/tournament/1176496/scotts-corporate-premier-league-(white-ball)-2024-2025/point-table

Teamwork Beyond Boundaries: The Sun Knowledge Spirit

These victories symbolize more than just sporting success. They represent the ethos of Sun Knowledge, where dedication, teamwork, and excellence go hand in hand. The company has long championed initiatives that promote employee engagement, work-life balance, and personal development. The cricket team’s success is an embodiment of those values.

“This achievement is not just about winning trophies; it’s about what we stand for as an organization,” said Ronnie Hastings, the spokesperson for Sun Knowledge. “Our cricket team showed the same passion, discipline, and collaborative spirit that we bring to our clients and business operations every day.”

As the dual champions of the Scotts Corporate Premier League 2024–2025, Sun Knowledge Services Inc. has not only made history but also demonstrated that excellence, when driven by passion and integrity, knows no limits.

