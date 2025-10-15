Shutdown Spurs Innovation: DotRyt Fast-Tracks Global Expansion for Government Contractors

DotRyt Solutions

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DotRyt, the fast-rising AI startup revolutionizing government contracting, has announced a major expansion of its platform, soon supporting local, state, federal, and international contracting opportunities, including the United Kingdom and the European Union.With this update, DotRyt will become the first end-to-end AI system designed to help contractors prepare, analyze, and manage bids across every level of government, from small city RFPs to major international tenders.“Our goal has always been to simplify government contracting for everyone,” said Ryan Timmons, CEO and Co Founder of DotRyt. “By expanding into the UK, EU, and local government markets, we’re turning DotRyt into the world’s first true all-in-one GovCon platform. Contractors can now use one system for every type of public opportunity; local, state, federal, and international.”The company’s new feature allows users to import or link local and state solicitations directly into the DotRyt system and apply the same AI tools they already use for federal proposals. The update also opens access to global opportunities in the European Union and United Kingdom, allowing users to compete internationally for the first time and even prepare bids in different languages.“We were always planning the global expansion, but the US federal shutdown forced our hand to speed up the company roadmap for our users,” said Timmons. “Our team did a great job of accelerating development, and the new update should be live by the end of October.”DotRyt continues to offer up to $10 million in contract financing through its DotFinance program, ensuring that businesses have the capital they need to compete and execute projects at any level.“In today’s interconnected world, opportunity shouldn’t stop at borders or at the federal level, we want our users to expand their business as far as they'd like" - said Samir Ali, CMO and Co Founder of DotRyt “DotRyt is helping contractors scale beyond what’s been possible, connecting them to new markets and giving them the tools to compete and win anywhere.”- said Dorothy Saul COO and Co Founder of DotRyt.Contractors can explore the platform by signing up for a free trial at www.DotRyt.com ________________________________________About DotRytDotRyt is an AI-powered platform that helps businesses win government contracts faster and more efficiently. Using artificial intelligence, DotRyt accelerates proposal creation, ensures compliance, and connects contractors with financing through its DotFinance network.

