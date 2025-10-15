Mac's Raw Bar & Market Named ‘Best Neighborhood Raw Bar of 2025’ by Click360 Awards

Marietta Square’s Coastal Eatery Recognized for Exceptional Seafood, Sourcing Integrity, and Commitment to the Local Community.

MARIETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mac's Raw Bar & Market, the premier seafood destination on the Historic Marietta Square, is proud to announce it has been honored with the prestigious Best Neighborhood Raw Bar restaurant of 2025 award from the Click360 awards The prestigious accolade recognizes the restaurant’s dedication to delivering a Coastal. Crafted. Curated. experience where the freshest, sustainably caught seafood is the undisputed star of the show. Mac’s is celebrated for its lively raw bar experience, featuring a rotating selection of oysters on the half shell sourced daily straight from hand-picked oyster farmers. The menu, overseen by Chef/Owner-Operator Michael Fuller, seamlessly blends classic preparations with exciting new coastal flavors, solidifying Mac’s standing as a leading culinary destination north of Atlanta.Chef/Owner-Operator Michael Fuller shared his perspective on the team's achievement:"It is a true honor for our culinary team to be recognized with this award. Our passion is celebrating the bounty of the seas by sourcing the finest, freshest ingredients and executing every dish—especially our raw bar selections—with integrity. This recognition validates our commitment to creating an unmatched coastal culinary experience right here on the Marietta Square."Opened by experienced restaurateurs Randy McCray and Kelly Alliison, Mac's Raw Bar & Market is committed to delivering a consistently high-quality dining experience. Leveraging their extensive background in the Atlanta area restaurant scene, the owners have focused on creating an establishment on the Historic Marietta Square known for its exceptional hospitality and service. The restaurant complements its menu with an extensive wine collection, an in-house sommelier, and local craft beers. Guests can also enjoy the popular Happy Hour (Sunday through Thursday) featuring discounted oysters and specialty drinks, reinforcing the restaurant’s commitment to providing a laid-back, yet refined neighborhood retreat.About Mac's Raw Bar & MarketMac's Raw Bar & Market is a Coastal. Crafted. Curated. seafood restaurant located at 23 N Park Square on the Historic Marietta Square. Co-owned by Randy "Mac" McCray and Kelly Alliison, the restaurant celebrates the bounty of the seas with a focus on fresh, sustainably sourced ingredients, a lively raw bar, and exceptional hospitality. It is a premier spot for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch in the metro Atlanta area.For more information about weekly features, reservations and more, please visit macsrawbar.com

