Virginia Emerges as National Leader in Material Innovation, Launches Initiative to Advance Responsible Waste Management

A trash cart made by Cascade Engineering using UBQ™ material for CVWMA customers. Photo courtesy of CVWMA.

Innovative technology repurposes waste into a plastic alternative used to reduce the carbon footprint of trash carts in Virginia

UBQ Materials is proud to deliver a readily available material replacement for plastic that repurposes what might be sent to landfill into everyday goods for Virginians.” — Jack “Tato” Bigio, Chief Growth and Sustainability Officer, UBQ Materials

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, UBQ Materials advances its partnership with Cascade Engineering and Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (CVWMA) to launch 3,000 trash carts with reduced carbon footprint, made using UBQ™ material, a plastic alternative made entirely from household waste.As Virginia becomes the first state to utilize UBQ™, it is primed to emerge as a pioneer in the United States’ struggle with waste management. This partnership builds upon UBQ Materials’ proven global track record, marking a milestone for its plans to scale in the American market. The carts, manufactured by Cascade Engineering in the U.S. using UBQ™ material, demonstrate an estimated 7.25% reduction in product carbon footprint (cradle-to-gate assessment only).The carts will be delivered to residents and CVWMA customers across Central Virginia, including Henrico County, the cities of Richmond, Colonial Heights, Hopewell, and the Town of Ashland, for weekly garbage collection.“This partnership with UBQ Materials and Cascade Engineering demonstrates Virginia’s commitment to leadership in waste management,” said Kim Hynes, Executive Director of CVWMA. “We are proud to deliver closed-loop solutions that offer functionality to our customers while giving waste a new life and contributing to the circular economy.”“The future of material innovation and waste management is here. Virginia is setting the pace with the help of UBQ Materials and Cascade Engineering,” said Jack “Tato” Bigio, Co-Founder and Chief Growth and Sustainability Officer of UBQ Materials. “UBQ Materials is proud to deliver a readily available material replacement for plastic that repurposes what might be sent to landfill into everyday goods for Virginians.”“Creating this new line of trash carts with UBQ™ is a case study in advanced material innovation,” said Christina Keller, CEO of Cascade Engineering. “The ease of incorporating UBQ™ into this product line showcases the scalability of this circular solution for communities across the country.”“Exploring new technologies to convert household waste into reusable materials is a critical step toward a more sustainable future,” said Torrence Robinson, Deputy Director of the Richmond Department of Public Works. “The department is excited to contribute to the circular economy by using trash carts made from municipal solid waste. UBQ Materials’ patented technology aligns with the Mayor’s Sustainable Built Environment Pillar. Solutions like this help us reduce landfill dependency, lower emissions, and rethink how we manage waste in our communities.”“I applaud UBQ Materials’ innovative solution that has the potential to change the world,” said Otto Wachsmann, Virginia State Delegate. “Using UBQ™ to domestically manufacture trash carts for Virginians is a tremendous accomplishment. I've enjoyed exploring the opportunity to open UBQ Materials’ first North American facility here in Virginia.”The innovative waste management solution was unveiled today at the Virginia General Assembly.The carbon reduction estimate includes impacts associated with compounding, transportation, colorants, additives, and other processing stages, and is based on the production of UBQ™ at the UBQ Materials plant in Bergen op Zoom.About UBQ MaterialsUBQ Materials is a global manufacturing company that has developed a pioneering solution to the world’s growing waste challenge. Our patented UBQ™ technology transforms mixed household waste into a bio-based thermoplastic composite, UBQ™. This advanced solution reduces GHGs, lessens reliance on conventional plastics, and minimizes natural resource extraction. UBQ Materials is committed to providing cost-competitive, sustainable solutions that contribute to a circular economy. Learn more at www.ubqmaterials.com About CVWMACVWMA is a public service authority established in 1990 that coordinates recycling and solid waste programs on behalf of 13 member jurisdictions in Central Virginia. CVWMA strives to provide circular solutions for the region's solid waste and be the recognized leader in sustainable waste management practices that protect the environment. Learn more at www.cvwma.com About Cascade EngineeringEstablished in 1973, Cascade Engineering is a leader in large tonnage plastic injection molding. Applying innovative engineering and plastic materials expertise, CE is committed to being the highest value partner to our customers by Shaping Ideas in Plastic. This vision is guided by our Triple Bottom Line values of People, Planet, and Profit. Learn more at www.cascadeng.com

