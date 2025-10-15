Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga attends Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women in Beijing, 13 to 14 Oct

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities will attend the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women in Beijing from 13 - 14 October 2025.

The meeting to be held on Monday and Tuesday with the aim of addressing pressing issues such as the digital gender divide, economic empowerment, and women's participation in governance and decision-making processes. Supported by the United Nations (UN) Women, the meeting will be convened under the theme ‘One Shared Future: New and Accelerated Process for Women’s All-Round Development’.

Considering Minister Chikunga’s ongoing engagement at the United Nations in advocating and mainstreaming for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, to promote inclusive development and equal opportunities, Chikunga will present the country’s progress report on the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action by highlighting the representation of women in political, leadership and decision-making levels in the country.

Demonstrating that South Africa has accomplished significant success in advancing women’s representation and gender equality across the state machinery, and in considering gender equality principles and women’s rights in a wide range of laws and policies.

Minister Chikunga Beijing itinerary at the Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women.

Date planned activity

13 October 2025 Opening Ceremony: Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women.

13 October 2025 Session of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women

14 October 2025 Closing ceremony of the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women

14 October 2024 Women's Development Programs

14 October 2025 Bilateral meetings with member states focusing on Socio Economic Empowerment of Women,

The Global Leaders’ Meeting on Women will provide a valuable platform for women leaders around the world to celebrate progress in advancing women’s rights, exchange experiences, and chart the course for future gender equality development.

Media enquiries contact:

Cassius Selala Head of Communication, Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities

Cell: 060 534 0672